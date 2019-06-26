My back ... my back! 8 Days of Spider-Man Day 2: Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Welcome back to 8 Days of Spider-Man, where we're counting down to the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home with a look back at all of the wall-crawler's big-screen adventures.

Today it's all about Spider-Man 2 (2004), which is considered by many to be the best of the Sam Raimi trilogy ... and just one of the best superhero movies of all time. Alfred Molina is great as Science Squid, er, Doctor Octopus. Peter's landlord hilariously demands rent all the time. J. Jonah Jameson fires people to and fro. And Willem Dafoe shows up long enough to yell "AVENGE ME!!" in James Franco's face. What a flick!

Remember it with us below.

