Latest Stories

Avengers NYC
Tag: Fangrrls
Why Susan Sontag's 'The Imagination of Disaster' is still relevant
Investigating paranormal activity on Ghost Hunters
Tag: TV
Ghost Hunters leads spooky new lineup of paranormal shows set to haunt A&E
Gary Dauberman and Madison Iseman on the set of Annabelle Comes Home
Tag: Movies
Annabelle Comes Home director would love a Ferryman movie, mourns Swamp Thing cancellation
Cary Elwes Saw
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Chris Rock's Saw filming; Stranger Things 3 to Fun Fair; more
Spider-Man 2 Toby Maguire
More info i
Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features

My back ... my back! 8 Days of Spider-Man Day 2: Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jun 26, 2019

Welcome back to 8 Days of Spider-Man, where we're counting down to the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home with a look back at all of the wall-crawler's big-screen adventures.

Today it's all about Spider-Man 2 (2004), which is considered by many to be the best of the Sam Raimi trilogy ... and just one of the best superhero movies of all time. Alfred Molina is great as Science Squid, er, Doctor Octopus. Peter's landlord hilariously demands rent all the time. J. Jonah Jameson fires people to and fro. And Willem Dafoe shows up long enough to yell "AVENGE ME!!" in James Franco's face. What a flick!

Remember it with us below.

Subscribe now, web heads!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features
Tag: Days of Marvel
Tag: 8 Days of Spider-Man
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Spider-Man 2
Tag: Spider-Man: Far From Home

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: