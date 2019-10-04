Funmation gives My Hero Academia fans a taste of what's to come

Fans of My Hero Academia were given a taste of what’s to come in Season 4 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

As part of New York Comic Con, Funimation aired a portion of the forthcoming fourth season in which Izuku Midorya tries to impress Sir Nighteye -- or at least take the rubber stamp from his hands -- and realizes it’s going to be a lot more challenging than first expected.

My Hero Academia is an anime series about a young boy named Izuku Midoriya who grows up sans superpowers, aka "Quirks," in a world where most people have them. Despite this, Midoriya gets into the superhero academy of his dreams, where he constantly trains to live up to the expectations of his idol-turned-mentor, All Might.

Prior to the screening, Justin Briner, who voices Midoriya, promised that “this season is a lot more intense” for his character, since All Might wound up passing the torch to his young protégé much sooner than expected.

Video of My Hero Academia Season 4 | OFFICIAL TRAILER

Colleen Clickenbeard, ADR director and voice of Momo, said that she wants to have the American audiences get the same experience and the same sense of excitement from the show that its fans in Japan have.

As for the showdown between Midorya and Sir Nighteye, how does it all end? Truth be told, we don’t know, since the folks curating the panel cruelly ended the clip before we could learn whether Midorya took the stamp from Sir Nighteye’s hand.

Fortunately, fans don’t have to wait long to find out what happens, since the fourth season of My Hero Academia starts up on Oct. 12.

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of New York Comic Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.