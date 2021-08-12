Netflix isn't horsing around with magical equine adventure 'My Little Pony: A New Generation' trailer

Netflix isn't holding any of its horses with the first trailer for My Little Pony: A New Generation. Arriving on the platform late next month, the equine adventure takes a Trolls World Tour approach with a story that brings together three different groups of horses: Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi. Long ago, the species lived in harmony, but now, they live separately and the sight of a single unicorn in pony territory is enough to spark all-out panic.

When magic suddenly disappears from the world, an idealistic Earth Pony named Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) teams up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn) to restore enchantment and unity. Traveling to faraway lands, the duo encounters brave Pegasi — Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) — and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden).

"Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this ponyverse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a big difference," reads the official synopsis.

Watch the trailer now:

Video of My Little Pony: A New Generation | Official Trailer | Netflix

Ken Jeong (“Sprout”), Elizabeth Perkins (“Phyllis”), Jane Krakowski (“Queen Haven”), Phil LaMarr (“Alphabittle”), and Michael McKean (“Argyle”) round out the rest of the voice cast.

Written by Tim Sullivan and Gillian Berrow, A New Generation was co-directed by Robert Cullen, José L. Ucha, and Mark Fattibene. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis are producers. The film clocks in at 90 minutes.

Credit: Netflix

My Little Pony: A New Generation trots out of the stable and onto Netflix Friday, Sep. 24.