My Little Pony is debuting its first gay couple and fans are hyped

They may only be on screen for about two minutes, but Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty’s appearance in this Saturday’s episode of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic is a big deal. Why? They’re the first gay couple to appear on the animated program. Airing smack dab in the middle of Pride (though it aired earlier in Europe), “The Last Crusade” will make for the TV debut of the couple — and fans are already celebrating.

Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty have been canonically in a lesbian relationship since their appearance in the book My Little Pony: Ponyville Mysteries: Riddle of the Rusty Horseshoe, according to writer Michael Vogel:

"Nicole and I thought this was a great opportunity to organically introduce an LGBTQ couple in the series, and we asked Hasbro and they approved it," Vogel told BuzzFeed.

Now, the pair (who sometimes care for the character Scootaloo while her parents are away) are heading to the small screen. While their romance onscreen doesn't pour out as much PDA as the book does (in it, Holiday kisses Lofty on top of the head and calls her “dear”), their mere appearance on the show is a win for some fans.

Last month, another animated show aimed toward children featured a same-sex relationship, as Arthur’s Mr. Ratburn got married to his husband on PBS. Steven Universe has been queer since the offbeat cartoon began. In strides as big as a marriage and as subtle as two aunts leaving their home to go on a trip together, queer representation in animated TV is getting more and more prevalent — and fans are loving every second of it.

“The Last Crusade” airs on June on Discovery Family.