Latest Stories

Starport Hero
Tag: TV
Exclusive Preview: Aliens make earth their airport in George R.R. Martin's Starport graphic novel
Brie Larson in Captain Marvel
Tag: Fangrrls
There's a new Cap in town and we are here for her [Strong Female Characters #41]
The SIMS
Tag: Fangrrls
Teens allege EA didn't handle complaints of sexual harassment by Sims influencer
BTS
Tag: Podcast
How did K-Pop take the world by storm?
tunguska1.jpg

Mystery of 1908 blast 1,000 times stronger than an A-bomb: Solved?

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
May 6, 2013

One Russian scientist think he's finally got the "Tunguska Event" figured out.

In June 1908 (nearly 105 years ago now), an explosion rocked the forest land of Tunguska, Siberia, in Russia, killing one person and flattening trees (pictured above) in an area as big as Tokyo. The blast is said to have packed 1,000 times the power of the atomic bomb detonated at Hiroshima in 1945. Many explanations have been proposed to explain the event, including an exploding UFO, but the prevailing theory is that an asteroid or comet exploded while entering Earth's atmosphere. That explanation certainly makes sense, but no one's ever been able to prove it, until now.

Andrei E. Zlobin, a researcher with the Russian Academy of Sciences' Vernadsky State Geological Museum, says he visited the Tunguska site in 1988 and collected more than 100 stones from the nearby Khushmo River, believing that they could be meteorite fragments. Twenty years later, he took another look at these samples and found that three particular stones caught his eye.

Zlobin nicknamed the three samples "dental crown" (1), "whale" (2) and "boat" (3). He claims all three have evidence of melting and "regmaglypts," indentations that occur in meteorites as they endure the heat from entering Earth's atmosphere. Zlobin claims that the Tunguska event could not have generated enough heat to melt rocks that were already on the ground, and concludes that the only explanation for these rocks is that they are fragments of a comet or asteroid that exploded over Tunguska in 1908. Zlobin submitted his findings last week to arXiv.org, an online reprint depository for scientific papers, but questions linger about the accuracy of his findings. For one thing, the research still needs to be tested by other scientists, and the rocks need to undergo a chemical analysis. For another, it's still not clear why, if Zlobin found these rocks 25 years ago, he waited until just recently to make his findings public.

"It's not hard to imagine that the political changes that engulfed the Soviet Union in the year after his expedition may have played a role in this, but it still requires some explaining," read a May 2 post on the Physics arXiv Blog

Still, it seems Zlobin's research may end up confirming the prevailing theory of what caused the Tunguska event. What do you think? Is the case closed, or do we need a second (or third, or fourth) opinion?

(Via Huffington Post)

 

Tag: Science
Tag: Science
Tag: space
Tag: Asteroid
Tag: Comets

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Comets
artwork of methyl isocyanate
Did life here begin ... out there? Maybe its precursors did.
Phil Plait
Jun 8, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6
Tag: space
Tag: NASA
deep.jpg
NASA scientist warns we're woefully unprepared for an extinction-level asteroid strike
Trent Moore
Dec 15, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 20
Tag: space
Tag: Science
AsteroidMining042412.jpg
Everything you need to know about James Cameron's asteroid mining
DVICE Staff
Jun 25, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Asteroid
Tag: Science
Asteroid033011_0.jpg
MIT student says we could save the Earth from asteroids with WHAT?
Matthew Jackson
Jun 25, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0