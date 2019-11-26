Mystery Science Theater 3000 and Turkey Day, the best Thanksgiving tradition of all

Let's be honest: American Thanksgiving is a bogus, garbage holiday. But rather than celebrate its white-washed origins, for one certain fandom, the day is merely Turkey Day, and its celebration is one of thanks for one of the greatest television shows of all time: Mystery Science Theater 3000.

In 1991, the newly created Comedy Central aired its first MST3K Turkey Day Marathon, 30 hours of episodes (the show was always two beautiful hours in length) and bumpers featuring the cast in original Turkey Day-themed sketches, famously featuring not-yet host Michael J. Nelson as Jack Perkins of Biography.

Video of MST3K - Turkey Day &#039;91

And a tradition was born, one that carried on in the hearts and televisions of fans, even when the show was canceled, first by Comedy Central then by what was then the Sci-Fi Channel and is now *checks notes* ... oh. *collar pull* And it continues today thanks to creator and original host Joel Hodgson and Shout Factory. You can tune in yourself, but if you're like me and a fan of curating your own perfect episodic playlist, I've done myself you fine people wholly out of the goodness of my heart the favor of compiling a list of the most appropriately thankful and meal-compliant episodes to enjoy your Turkey Day (no Mitchell here, we've got food to keep down, thank you). And all are available to stream!

Join me, won't you?