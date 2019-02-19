Nafessa Williams is a superhero for a new generation [Strong Female Characters #38]

If you're buried in blankets thanks to that lingering chill in the air, we've got just the thing to warm you up — a brand-new episode of the FANGRRLS podcast you crave: Strong Female Characters.

This week, the (FAN)GRRL gang's all here as Preeti, Cher and Courtney discuss Vic Mignogna, bid a not-so-fond farewell to Jared Leto's Joker, play a horrific game of Reboot, Remake, Ruin, and talk to Nafessa Williams aka Black Lightning's Thunder, TV's first black lesbian superhero.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week Fangrrls founder & managing editor Cher Martinetti and contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

