WIRE Buzz: Nancy Drew sleuths Season 2 trailer; Stowaway ships off to Netflix; Funko gets personal

The CW has solved the mystery of the first trailer for Nancy Drew’s second season, and things still look plenty scary for Nancy and her friends.

The trailer starts out with Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finding herself entangled in another mystery, one that includes a bunch of dead bodies, an unconscious woman who called out Nancy’s name right before she went under, and a supernatural creature on the hunt.

Check it out:

Video of Nancy Drew | Bandwidth | Season Trailer | The CW Credit: The CW

The trailer also explores how Nancy and the rest of her crew are (Spoiler!) dealing with the curse placed on them at the end of the first season, which caused them to see visions of their own deaths.

In addition to McMann as the titular character, the show stars Leah Lewis (Georgia ‘George’ Fan), Maddison Jaizani (Bess Marvin), Tunji Kasim (Ned ‘Nick’ Nickerson), Alex Saxon (Ace), Riley Smith (Ryan Hudson), and Scott Wolf (Carson Drew).

Season 2 of Nancy Drew premieres Wednesday, Jan. 20 on The CW.

Stowaway, the sci-fi film starring Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson has found its way to Netflix. According to Deadline, the streaming platform picked up the rights of the film for the U.S. as well as other countries including the U.K., Australia/New Zealand, India, Latin America, and Africa.

The film, unsurprisingly given its title, focuses on a stowaway (Anderson) on a flight to Mars who inadvertently damages the ship’s life support systems. Kendrick, the ship’s medical researcher, turns out to be the only one to dissent against the “clinical logic” of her commander (Collette) and the ship’s biologist (Kim).

The film, directed by Joe Penna and co-written by Ryan Morrison, is the second feature the duo has created. The first, Artic, is a survival thriller starring Mads Mikkelson.

Stowaway will stream on Netflix some time in 2021.

Fans of pop culture conventions will be well-acquainted with Funko Pop! figurines, the adorable large-headed dolls that portray characters from almost every genre IP imaginable.

Fans of Funko, however, can now take their enjoyment of the figurines to the next level. According to The Hollywood Reporter, you can now create your own customized Funko Pop!

At Funko’s Hollywood location, guests can look at the store’s Pop! People kiosks and fill out an order form to make a Funko to their own specifications.

Your own figurine will cost $25, and the Hollywood location offers curbside order and pickup due to COVID considerations.