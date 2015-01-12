Latest Stories

Avengers: Endgame Tony Stark and Nebula
Avengers: Endgame concept art shows remaining heroes ready for an epic battle
NECA_Avengers_Scalers_Thanos_2
Chosen One of the Day: This poledancing Thanos toy
Lord of the Rings amazon map second age
Amazon confirms Lord of the Rings show is Second Age prequel to films
Arrow The CW
Arrow is ending. What does that mean for The CW's Arrowverse?
Narragansett creates new line of beer in honor of H.P. Lovecraft

Cher Martinetti
Jan 12, 2015

To celebrate their 125th anniversary, Rhode Island's Narragansett Brewery has created a horrifyingly awesome new line of beers in honor of a local legend who shares the same birth year: H.P. Lovecraft.  Ever since re-emerging in 2005, the brewery has made a point to stay true to its historical roots as well as keeping the brand as local as possible. The Lovecraft line promises to do exactly that, with each beer in the four-part series being directly inspired by certain Lovecraft works. According to Narragansett Beer President Mark Hellendrung, the idea came from one of their 'Gansett girls, who happens to be a librarian and tipped them off to the overlap of Lovecraft's birth year and the brewery's founding in 1890. 

Their first release, "Lovecraft Honey Ale" features Summit and El Dolorado hops, honey and five different types of malt, one of which is a honey malt and is 7 percent alcohol by volume. The beer is Narragansett's take on a space mead drunk by a winged creature in Lovecraft's "The Festival". Narangasanset chose Lovecraft's idol Edgar Allan Poe's birthday, Jan. 19, as the release date. 

Narragansett's second brew, "Innsmouth" -- named for Lovecraft's "The Shadow Over Innsmouth" -- is expected out in April. No word on whether a Cthulhu-inspired offering is in the works, but  we can't even begin to imagine what that would taste like. 

Call of Cthulhu video game releases maddening first trailer
Jacob Oller
Jun 13, 2018
Cthulhu
Stuff We Love: A Shoggoth on the Roof takes a beloved musical to unmentionable places
Elizabeth Rayne
May 21, 2018
Puppeteers For Fears Cthulhu: The Musical
Cthulhu takes on Hollywood in Puppeteers for Fears’ eldritch musical
Elizabeth Rayne
May 1, 2018
cthulhu mug.jpg
Stuff We Love: Carafe of Cthulhu tiki mugs
Jeff Spry
Mar 26, 2018
