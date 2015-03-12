Latest Stories

Lupita Nyong'o in Us
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/22/19: Be careful
Supernatural
Tag: TV
Twitter reacts to Supernatural coming to an end.
Toxic Avenger Troma
Tag: Movies
The Toxic Avenger's Lloyd Kaufman recommended Macon Blair for remake
Donnie Darko
Tag: Science
Multiple realities aren’t just science fiction anymore
MMRTG_attach_to_Curiosity_for_fit_check.jpg

NASA can only make three more batteries like the one that powers the Mars rover

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 12, 2015

The magic ingredient inside the guts of NASA’s Curiosity Rover currently zipping around on Mars is even rarer than most people realize.

To create the battery that powers Curiosity, NASA used Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators (MMRTGs) via the Department of Energy. The uber-batteries are essentially powered by plutonium-238, which is a byproduct of creating nuclear weapons. Most of what NASA uses was left over from the Cold War. The only problem? According to Space News, only 37 pounds of what NASA has available to use is still viable.

With the current supply, it's estimated that NASA could build three more batteries. Once they use that up, no more nuclear batteries. NASA already has one of those final three batteries slotted to power another Mars rover mission, dubbed Mars 2020, though the other two have not been assigned. But that proposed submarine probe for Saturn’s moon Titan could certainly be one option for those remaining batteries.

Along with powering the Curiosity mission, nuclear MMRTG power sources have also been used for Voyager and New Horizons. The power source is so handy because it lasts an extremely long time and helps put off heat to keep the components from freezing out in the vacuum of space. 

So, what happens when we run out? NASA actually launched an alternative nuclear battery program, the Advance Stirling Radioisotope Generator (ASRG), which would be four times more efficient and generate the same amount of power. But NASA pulled the plug on the development team last year, so you mark that option off the list. The Department of Energy has recently tried to restart production on some plutonium-238, but it’ll take time — and keeping up with the demand of future NASA missions is going to remain a major concern.

But hey, considering all the NASA budget cuts, its not like there are a ton of funded projects just waiting for a battery. So, yay?

(Via Popular Science, Space News)

Tag: NASA
Tag: space
Tag: Mars

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
C2E2_Right Rail vertical
C2E2 right rail mobile
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Mars
Tag: Mars 2020
Mars Helicopter
Helicopters on Mars are going to be a thing
Elizabeth Rayne
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: NASA
Tag: Moon
NASA image of the moon
NASA is so blasting astronauts to the moon by 2028
Elizabeth Rayne
Feb 18, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Opportunity Rover
Tag: Opportunity
Mars Opportunity rover
As NASA says goodbye, what will Opportunity’s afterlife on Mars look like?
Elizabeth Rayne
Feb 15, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: NASA
Tag: InSight Mission
NASA InSight lander
The weather report from Mars, beamed back from InSight
Elizabeth Rayne
Dec 18, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0