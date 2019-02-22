NASA brings its many cameras back down on Earth, gifts us with world's greatest coffee-table book

Latest Stories

Contributed by
Mjolnir-Adam.jpg
Adam Pockross
Feb 22, 2019

Nobody takes more breathtaking photos than NASA, and in case you need any further awe-inspiring proof, they’re offering you a photo book of Earth, with glimpses of our pale blue dot from the many picture-taking tools the space agency has to pull from.

Located somewhere “at an intersection of science and art,” NASA is proud to present Earth, a “photo-essay” from its Earth Science Division, which pulls jaw-dropping pics credited to the likes of NASA Earth Observatory, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and NASA Landsat Program, International Space Station (ISS) Crew Earth Observations Facility, LANCE/EOSDIS MODIS Rapid Response Team, Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (Suomi NPP), NASA Ocean Biology Processing Group, and more properly acronymed super-scientist teams. 

A satellite view of Earth might make you think we’re dealing with the vastness of our 4.5-billion-year-old planet, and in some cases, the book — grouped into imagery from four distinct categories: atmosphere, water, land, and ice and snow — offers precisely that, going full-on macro in its presentation of the jet stream, giant storms, and continental swaths of land. But the book also shines its glorious eye on the micro — the mountain stream as opposed to the jet stream, and impressively so, considering they’re shooting from space.

Check out a few of the mesmerizing photos in the gallery below!

icesnow NASA Earth Science Division
Credit: NASA Earth Observatory Group
NASA Earth Science Division
Credit: NASA Earth Observatory Group
NASA Earth Science Division 2
Credit: NASA Earth Observatory Group
land NASA Earth Science Division
Credit: NASA Earth Observatory Group
Water NASA Earth Science Division
Credit: NASA Earth Observatory Group
atmosphere NASA Earth Science Division
Credit: NASA Earth Observatory Group
Most of all, though, as noted by Earth Observatory Managing Editor Michael Carlowicz in the book's foreword, they wanted to “look at Earth as a system, examining the cycles and processes — the water cycle, the carbon cycle, ocean circulation, the movement of heat — that interact and influence each other in a complex, dynamic dance across seasons and decades.”

So yeah, you know, nothing too ambitious. 

You can best every coffee-table book you’ve got in your collection and order a hardcover copy for $53, or enjoy Earth for free in PDF, MOBI (Kindle), or ePub formats. There’s also an interactive online version.

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: NASA
Tag: books
Tag: Earth
Tag: satellite

