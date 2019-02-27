Latest Stories

Super Smash Bros Ultimate via official website 2019
Tag: Games
Gaming: Open-world Dune game in works, Overkill’s The Walking Dead canceled
Brie Larson Carol Danvers Captain Marvel
Tag: Movies
Campaign to send young girls to see Captain Marvel for free raises nearly $61K
Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Discovery will be blasting off for a third season at CBS All Access
Quince, Fanbase Press
Tag: Comics
Fanbase Press built a small indie comics empire by being more than a publisher
hachimoji DNA

NASA just Frankensteined a DNA molecule that could help us find aliens

Contributed by
Screen Shot 2017-08-16 at 8.21.50 PM.png
Elizabeth Rayne
Feb 27, 2019

Science fiction has imagined aliens as everything from vicious Xenomorphs to duck-faced Gungans (Jar-Jar, is that you?), but when it comes to actually detecting extraterrestrial life on some distant world, we need to get to down to the molecular level. We also might need to flip DNA on its proverbial head.

NASA-funded research now suggests there could be alternative forms of genetic material out there. In a study recently published in Science Magazine, scientists were able to synthesize a molecular system capable of storing and transmitting information. This could mean that the life we seek deep in the cosmos is not necessarily as we know it on Earth.

While this is not an artificially created life-form, it does give us a wildly different idea of what the ingredients for life could look like on planets Earth life could never survive on. The Gaian model of what life supposedly needs to thrive is narrow compared to a literal universe of possibilities. What if there is life that breathes something that would be toxic to us or doesn't need water to survive?

“Life detection is an increasingly important goal of NASA’s planetary science missions, and this new work will help us to develop effective instruments and experiments that will expand the scope of what we look for,” said Lori Glaze, acting director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division.

hachimoji DNA

Credit: NASA/Indiana University School of Medicine

What the research team behind this mind-blowing study was able to fabricate was a foreign DNA structure that could give us an idea of what alien DNA could look like. It incorporated the four nucleotides found in Earth DNA — adenine, cytosine, guanine and thymine—and added four more that mirror these structures, giving it double the informational ingredients of our genetic code. This is hachimoji DNA.

From the Japanese “hachi” (eight) and “moji” (letter), hachimoji DNA can do anything Earth DNA can. Its structure allows it to transmit, store and evolve information in a living organism. It may not be a perfect reflection of potential alt-versions of DNA that exist on other planets, but it could help us recognize them.

“By carefully analyzing the roles of shape, size and structure in hachimoji DNA, this work expands our understanding of the types of molecules that might store information in extraterrestrial life on alien worlds,” said study lead Steven Benner, whose team at he Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution in Alachua, Florida, collaborated with labs at the University of Texas and Indiana University Medical School along with DNA Software in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

NASA is still scouring Mars for signs of life and eyeing Europa and Enceladus as potential hotbeds for alien organisms. Hachimoji DNA could help us recognize the genetic code used by unfamiliar life-forms used in extreme environments like the subsurface oceans of those icy moons or the freezing desert of the Red Planet.

Are they really out there? Maybe we will finally find out under a microscope.

(via NASA)

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: NASA
Tag: DNA
Tag: aliens
Tag: search for life
Tag: space

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: NASA
Tag: aliens
NASA space image
NASA’s newest workshop is all about how to find intelligent aliens
Elizabeth Rayne
Sep 27, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: space
Tag: search for life
NASA image of Enceladus
We now know the most likely place to find aliens
Elizabeth Rayne
Jul 3, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: space
Tag: aliens
NASA image of an exoplanet
Will NASA know aliens if they're staring them in the face?
Elizabeth Rayne
Jun 29, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: space
Tag: search for life
NASA image of a distant galaxy
Alien hunters want you to decode weird messages
Elizabeth Rayne
Jun 3, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4