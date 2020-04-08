Latest Stories

Pull List Hugo awards
Tag: Comics
The Pull List: Comic shop database arises with new comics on hold. Also Hugo picks!
jupiter hero
Tag: Science
NASA releases stunning Juno image starring the hypnotic swirls of Jupiter
Matt Medney and Brendan Columbus - Heavy Metal
Tag: Comics
Heavy Metal announces comic & film plans for Brendan Columbus' Savage Circus (Exclusive)
Space Force
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Steve Carell's Space Force launches first look; Harry and the Wrinklies film; Sony kids
jupiter hero
More info i
Credit: NASA/JPL/SwRI/MSSS
Tag: Science
Tag: News

NASA releases stunning Juno image starring the hypnotic swirls of Jupiter

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Apr 8, 2020

The imposing world of Jupiter is truly the granddaddy of the solar system and its utter immensity is often difficult for our puny human minds to absorb. This gas giant and its swirling mega-storms are a haven of cosmic curiosity for amateur astronomers, researchers, and scientists attempting to plumb the depths of its myriad mysteries.

To offer a tantalizing glimpse of Jupiter's hypnotic gaseous atmosphere, NASA's Juno spacecraft just delivered an unprecedented glimpse of its surface in a series of new images taken during a recent flyby and the wonders it displays will have you starstruck. Here's a breathtaking image of Jupiter's turbulent northern regions during the spacecraft's super-close encounter with the hulking planet on Feb. 17, 2020.

More space

NASA NEXT-C
NASA is wielding a superpowered ion engine to redirect asteroids next year
gravitationally lensed black hole
This black hole blew up billions of years ago. Now it looks like four black holes

jupiter

Credit: NASA/JPL/SwRI/MSSS
 

Those long, thin bands that streak through the middle of the image from top to bottom are layers of haze particles that hang just above the underlying cloud formations. Juno has captured these luminous marks ever since its initial close-up pass by Jupiter back in 2016. Scientists are uncertain about precisely what these hazy highways are comprised of or exactly how they are generated.

Twin jet streams in the gas giant's atmosphere bookend the borders of this region where the stripes of haze normally appear, offering researchers perhaps a clue that those jet streams could contribute to the creation of Jupiter's lofty hazes.

To assist with the data dump and get the general public involved, JunoCam's raw images are actually available for private citizens to peruse and process into images at the official site of https://missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam/processing. So if you're looking for something to do during the COVID-19 lockdown, this might occupy your mind!

This particularly striking JunoCam image was processed by citizen scientist Gerald Eichstädt as the Juno probe executed its 25th intimate rendezvous of Jupiter when the spacecraft was 15,610 miles from it cloud tops at a latitude of approximately 71 degrees North.

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: space
Tag: Science
Tag: jupiter

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker