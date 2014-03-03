Latest Stories

Hilary Swank
Kevin Smith Behind the Panel Daredevil
Thanos Avengers: Endgame
Agents of SHIELD Season 6
nasa5.jpg

NASA salutes Gravity's 7 Oscar wins with 18 stellar, movie-inspired space pics

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 3, 2014

Not to be outshined by the digital wizards of Hollywood, NASA has struck back with a hit parade of its own, re-creating scenes from Gravity in this cosmic collection of photos. Orbiting high above our Big Blue Marble, these intrepid astronauts contend with the dangerous task of working in zero gravity while staring at the stunning scenery.

Using authentic photos from various shuttle missions to the ISS and Russian Soyuz spacewalks and touchdowns to mimic key moments in the movie, NASA one-ups the talents in Tinseltown to prove that there's nothin' like the real thing.  

Strap in, hold your breath and drift into this Gravity-inspired gallery.

nasa5_0.jpg
nasa1.jpg
nasa2.jpg
enhanced-buzz-wide-12896-1393802931-10.jpg
enhanced-buzz-wide-23324-1393803081-10.jpg
nasa2a.jpg
nasa3.jpg
nasa4.jpg
nasa9a.jpg
nasa3a.jpg
nasa6.jpg
enhanced-buzz-wide-4630-1393803772-14.jpg
nasa7.jpg
nasa8.jpg
nasa9.jpg
nasa10.jpg
nasa11.jpg
nasa12.jpg
