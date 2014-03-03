NASA salutes Gravity's 7 Oscar wins with 18 stellar, movie-inspired space pics

Not to be outshined by the digital wizards of Hollywood, NASA has struck back with a hit parade of its own, re-creating scenes from Gravity in this cosmic collection of photos. Orbiting high above our Big Blue Marble, these intrepid astronauts contend with the dangerous task of working in zero gravity while staring at the stunning scenery.

Using authentic photos from various shuttle missions to the ISS and Russian Soyuz spacewalks and touchdowns to mimic key moments in the movie, NASA one-ups the talents in Tinseltown to prove that there's nothin' like the real thing.

Strap in, hold your breath and drift into this Gravity-inspired gallery.