NASA gets in the Halloween spirit with gorgeous, spook-tacular 'Galaxy of Horrors' posters

Joining in the revelry of the spookiest of all seasons, NASA has just launched its latest installment of Galaxy of Horrors, the newest collection of creepy cosmic posters patterned after vintage Hollywood sci-fi flicks, and this year's batch is truly out of this world!

This terrifying trio of Halloween-time artworks spotlighting the true nature of the cold inky void is based on actual astronomy, and the nerdy nature of NASA's brilliant engineers and technicians shines through every stellar B-movie homage. For 2020, the space agency invites you on an alarming tour of some of the most oxygen-depleting, nightmarish destinations in our galaxy and beyond.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

To ignite your latent fears, these three new posters spotlight a cemetery galaxy, an explosive gamma ray burst caused by crashing stellar corpses, and the weird elusive mystery of dark matter.

All petrifying prints, including last year's chilling releases, are available for free to download and can also be seen in Spanish as the even more spine-tingling Cementerio Galáctico, Materia Oscura, and Demonions de Rayos Gamma.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The arresting art was created by NASA's Exoplanet Exploration Program Office at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, with the added contributions of working astrophysicists.

"One of the things I really like about these posters is that if you spend some time studying the art and then maybe go learn a little more about each of these topics, you'll see there was a lot of thought by the artists about the choices they made to highlight the science," said Jason Rhodes, an astrophysicist at JPL who consulted on the Halloween project.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

For a free hi-res download of all Galaxy of Horrors posters, visit NASA here.