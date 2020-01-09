Latest Stories

Nick Offerman Devs
Tag: TV
Devs: Alex Garland reveals how the concept of free will inspired his twisty FX series
Week in Fan Theories Jan 9
Tag: Movies
Fan Theory Madness: The J.J. Cut, Chewbacca's medal, and a super-evil Doctor Strange
NASA Galaxy
Tag: Science
Stare into the cosmic core of NASA's detailed new Milky Way galaxy image
Spike Jonze Her
Tag: Fangrrls
Spike Jonze's Her: A utopian future or a dystopian one
NASA Galaxy
More info i
Credit: NASA/Ames Research Center
Tag: Science
Tag: News

Stare into the cosmic core of NASA's detailed new Milky Way galaxy image

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jan 9, 2020

Just when you thought your little place on our planet was safe and secure, NASA's SOFIA (Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy) airborne observatory just captured the most detailed panoramic collage of our Milky Way galaxy ever, and it will engulf you in its awe-inspiring immensity.

The mesmerizing image was recently obtained via the sophisticated in-flight telescope's infrared cameras and spans 600 light-years of the glittering galaxy to stare into the illuminated eye of our home star system. NASA scientists poring over the data discovered a surprising difference in the number of stellar bodies observed, and the crystal-clear composite photo allows for a more intimate look at the supermassive black hole located dead center.

More space

NASA image of space
Without warp drives, how long will it take Pioneer and Voyager probes to reach alien star systems?
Biggest scientific breakthroughs of 2019
Suspended animation, you say? The biggest and freakiest scientific breakthroughs of 2019

“It’s incredible to see our galactic center in detail we’ve never seen before,” SOFIA researcher James Radomski said in the press release. “Studying this area has been like trying to assemble a puzzle with missing pieces. The SOFIA data fills in some of the holes, putting us significantly closer to having a complete picture.”

Within the concentrated whirls of gas and dust and unprecedented levels of clarity, the image offers researchers a huge opportunity to learn more on the formation of massive stars and a greater understanding of exactly what’s feeding the voracious black hole at our galaxy’s core.

Milky Way

Credit: NASA/Ames Research Center

This remarkable new snapshot was collected in July 2019 during SOFIA’s annual excursion to Christchurch, New Zealand, inside a modified 747 jumbo jet, and presented to astronomers at the American Astronomical Society annual meeting in Honolulu on Jan. 5, 2020. It combines SOFIA’s new observance with previously collected data revealing hot and cold material from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope and the European Space Agency’s Herschel Space Observatory.

According to the NASA press release, some of the specific features arriving into focus are the prominent curves of the Arches Cluster where lie the galaxy's densest concentration of stars, the 10 light-year-wide gaseous ring of our black hole, and the brilliant Quintuplet Cluster with glaring infernos shining one million times brighter than our own sun. 

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: space
Tag: NASA
Tag: Milky Way

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker