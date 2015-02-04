Latest Stories

Rory Kinnear
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Penny Dreadful follow-up adds familiar face; Terminator gets a title; more
stars
Tag: Fangrrls
7 books about women’s space history for Women’s History Month
Mary Shelley Hero
Tag: Comics
Exclusive: Go gothic in artist Hayden Sherman's AfterShock comic Mary Shelley: Monster Hunter
Detective Comics: 80 Years of Batman Deluxe Edition
Tag: Podcast
Batman fans debate the best Dark Knight stories and toys
Rendering_of_Orion_Exploration_Flight_Test_1.jpg

NASA's Orion flew a fossil, Cookie Monster cookie and Kirk action figure into space

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Feb 4, 2015

Along with serving as the first major test of NASA’s new Orion spacecraft, the maiden voyage carried lots of extremely random stuff into space. From a Capt. Kirk action figure to a legit dinosaur fossil — it’s all been to space now.

The unmanned Dec. 5, 2014, test flight was the first time since Apollo 17 that we got that far away from Planet Earth, so Lockheed Martin and NASA wanted to make sure they packed enough cool stuff in for the ride. A total of 7,400 items were packed on the craft, chosen by universities, poets, actors, elementary students and a host of others. 

The list is insanely long and varied, and included the first-ever dinosaur fossil to visit space ( a T-rex’s tooth loaned by the Denver Museum of Nature and Science), a Cookie Monster cookie, a Capt. Kirk action figure, a Back to the Future DeLorean model, a lunar soil sample from Apollo 11 and a whole lot of other stuff. 

Check out some of the goodies below, and be extremely jealous of that dinosaur tooth and fake cookie that beat all of us into space.

(Via Sploid)

Tag: Science
Tag: NASA
Tag: Orion
Tag: space
Tag: Science
Tag: Star Trek

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: NASA
Tag: space
lrc-2016-h1_p_orion-04066.jpg
NASA using crash test dummies to study water landings for Orion spacecraft
Trent Moore
Apr 11, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: NASA
Tag: InSight Mission
NASA InSight lander
The weather report from Mars, beamed back from InSight
Elizabeth Rayne
Dec 18, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: voyager 2
Tag: Voyager 1
Voyager 2
Voyager 2 is officially in interstellar space. Now what?
Elizabeth Rayne
Dec 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: NASA
Tag: space
Battlestar Galactica
New study finds Earth is unprepared for an asteroid crash, but we have a plan
Andrew Wheeler
Jun 21, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2