NASA's Orion flew a fossil, Cookie Monster cookie and Kirk action figure into space

Along with serving as the first major test of NASA’s new Orion spacecraft, the maiden voyage carried lots of extremely random stuff into space. From a Capt. Kirk action figure to a legit dinosaur fossil — it’s all been to space now.

The unmanned Dec. 5, 2014, test flight was the first time since Apollo 17 that we got that far away from Planet Earth, so Lockheed Martin and NASA wanted to make sure they packed enough cool stuff in for the ride. A total of 7,400 items were packed on the craft, chosen by universities, poets, actors, elementary students and a host of others.

The list is insanely long and varied, and included the first-ever dinosaur fossil to visit space ( a T-rex’s tooth loaned by the Denver Museum of Nature and Science), a Cookie Monster cookie, a Capt. Kirk action figure, a Back to the Future DeLorean model, a lunar soil sample from Apollo 11 and a whole lot of other stuff.

Check out some of the goodies below, and be extremely jealous of that dinosaur tooth and fake cookie that beat all of us into space.

