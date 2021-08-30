It's National Frankenstein Day, so we stitched together a watchlist of 10 Shelley-inspired movies and shows

Happy National Frankenstein day, a day in which author Mary Shelley is acknowledged on her birthday for her beloved creation: the 1818 novel, Frankenstein. So it only feels appropriate that we here at SYFY WIRE have stitched together the best Frankenstein adaptations to watch in celebration of this monstrous day.

But what makes a good Frankenstein adaptation? Must it be so terrifying with pitchforks and fires that your eyes bulge? Or does humor elevate the sentimental tale of a misunderstood monster? Ultimately, just as Frankenstein’s creation is unique with a culmination of pieces, every Frankenstein adaptation stands out in its own way.

But we still caution you to beware of any horrifying looking creatures that happen to have bolts and stitches holding their own (or rather other’s) disjointed body parts together as you celebrate.