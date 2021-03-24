National Treasure adventuring onto Disney+ as 'reimagined' 10-episode TV series

Who needs to wait for a third National Treasure movie when Disney has decided there’s hidden gold to be discovered on TV? The Mouse House reportedly is scheming up a new live-action National Treasure series bound for Disney+; one in which a young woman will take up the starring spotlight (or stick to the stealthy shadows, as necessity demands) from original big-screen protagonist Benjamin Gates (Nicolas Cage).

The show will be led by all-new character Jess Morales, a young Latina woman with her own close-knit circle of family and friends. The new National Treasure series is described as a “reimagining” of its big-screen counterparts and has been given a 10-episode order, according to Deadline. The show comes from iconic producer/director Jerry Bruckheimer, the same movie mastermind behind the National Treasure films, and he’ll reportedly be stepping, once again, into the producer’s role here.

Joining Bruckheimer will be original National Treasure film co-writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley for a series that, according to the report, “explores the timely issues of identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism.” Framed from Jess’ point of view, the show will follow the exploits of the 20 year-old DREAMer as she sets off with her friends “on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure.”

Mira Nair (Vanity Fair) is reportedly set to direct the series. The Wibberleys will also serve as executive producers, via the report, which adds that more “senior-level writers” are expected to grow the series’ creative team, with Bruckheimer’s Jerry Bruckheimer Television developing the show in partnership with studio ABC Signature.

Bruckheimer teased last spring that a National Treasure project was in the works at Disney+, though details at the time were slight. He also hinted that a third National Treasure movie, long buzzed by fans but considered dormant, was indeed still on the table, with hopes to reunite the original core cast including Cage’s Benjamin Gates along with his father Patrick Henry Gates (Jon Voight), Abigail Chase (Diane Kruger), and trusty friend and sidekick Riley Poole (Justin Bartha). The project presumably would also aim to return Jon Turteltaub, who helmed the first two films, back to the director’s chair.

There’s no early word on a proper title for the new series, nor on when it could stealth its way onto Disney+. We’ll keep scanning the President's Book of Secrets for hidden messages as we await further word on additional casting and a premiere date.