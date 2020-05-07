National Treasure TV series in the works at Disney+, third movie still on the way

After 13 years away from the screen, the National Treasure franchise is ready to embark on countless artifact hunts. During a recent interview with Collider, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed a TV show based on the popular film series is in development at Disney+. Not only that, but a third movie is also on the way with some familiar faces!

“We’re certainly working on one for streaming and we’re also working on one for the big screen," he said. "Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active … The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept, but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast."

Source: Disney

What Bruckheimer is describing has the potential to be a modern day spin on The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, and we couldn't be more here for it. But, of course, old school fans really just want to see Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage), Riley Poole (Justin Bartha), and Dr. Abigail Chase (Diana Kruger) team up for at least one more epic treasure hunt based on American history. And yeah, we need some kind of answer to what revelation is to be found on Page 47 of the President's Book of Secrets.

The producer assured Collider that "the film version is being written right now," while the small screen iteration has "a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes."

Directed by Jon Turteltaub, the two National Treasure films (released in 2004 and 2007 respectively) brought in almost $800 million at the global box office. A trilogy capper, especially one produced after all this time, could easily bump the series' overall haul to $1 billion.

Until then, you'll just have to stream National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets on Disney+ a million times. Or, and we don't recommend this option, you can try and steal the Declaration of Independence if you're really wanting to channel that Nic Cage thrill.