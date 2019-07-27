NBA 2K20 soundtrack, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair and this week's Gamegrrl news

Ah, the post-San Diego Comic-Con video game news slump. Between the juicy bits of info we got last week and the Mueller testimony this week, it’s been rather slow. That said, you need not drown yourself in margaritas. Well, unless you want to. They’re frozen and the weather is a few degrees from melting everything.

We actually did get some fun news this week, from some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4K gunfight gameplay to learning who’s on the NBA 2K20 soundtrack (if you're a musician, you're going to want to read this) and more. Here is all the top Gamegrrl news for the week ending July 27, 2019.

Video of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare 4K Gunfight Gameplay

This week we got a sneak peek at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's gunsmith feature, a robust weapon customization option for your two main Loadout weapons. The Activision blog gave us a look at what’s coming. You can check it all out here, but the Gunsmith weapons detail is pretty cool. The video above has an age-gate on the blog, so know that going in.

Here is the info for you: “The weapons bench is shrouded in darkness. Scattered ammunition is strewn about the surface of the bench. As we inspect the weapons, we discover a pistol lying next to some explosives. Nearby is a pack of grenades.

“But we’re here to tool up with an assault rifle. Getting the right selection of attachments is vitally-important to your Multiplayer game. Thankfully, there’s an impressive array of options, as we cycle through some of the many customization options, at various times locking in a Muzzle Break, Balanced Suppressor, Scout Combat Optic, Lightweight Stock, CQB grip, Corp Combat and Holo Sight.

“Gunsmithing is a robust weapon customization option for your two main Loadout weapons: Each Primary and Secondary Weapon can be augmented to give you the precise type and style of firepower you require for any type of multiplayer game mode. You can customize up to five parts of each weapon, until your available slots are filled. With Assault rifles, for example, you usually have nine areas of the weapon to augment: The Muzzle, Lasers, Optic, Stock, Rear Grip, Magazine, Underbarrel, Barrel, or a Perk. Choose wisely. Now you’re ready for battle.”

Even cooler is that the Multiplayer Universe Gameplay Premiere is happening on August 1. You can check it out at twitch.tv/CallofDuty.

We learned this week that NBA 2K20 is now available for pre-order, and we’ve got the soundtrack. There are some huge names in there, and 50 tracks. Feel like getting a preview? You can do just that on Spotify right here.

2K20’s game soundtrack has names like Drake, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Billie Eilish, Diplo, J.Balvin, Travis Scott, Calvin Harris, Halsey, Juice World, Meek Mill, Sia, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Mipsey Hussle, Motley Crue, Young Thug and more.

But wait, there’s more! Think your music belongs on the soundtrack? You can submit it from August 1 through September 15 using the new UnitedMasters app. Steve Stoute, 2K and a celebrity judging panel will choose the 10 best tracks and add them down the line. If you do submit, you have to tell us! Tweet us @Syfyfangrrls and let us know.

Video of Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - Alternate Level States Trailer

This week we got a new video for Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. Team17 and Playtonic Games released the video entitled “Alternate Level States.”

“In Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, players must rescue members of Queen Phoebee’s Royal Beettalion from Capital B in a quest to take on his most dastardly challenge yet – the Impossible Lair. Players will explore a charming 3D overworld to uncover 20 different 2.5D levels, each with a member of the Royal Beettalion to rescue.”

The game is set to hit Xbox One, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch later this year.

Video of Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Official Launch Trailer

Finally, Bethesda released a brand new launch trailer for Wolfenstein: Youngblood this week. Check out the info below. The game is out right now for Xbox One, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

“The world is full of monsters—but as a Blazkowicz, killing monsters is what you do. Embark on an action-packed, blood-soaked journey as Jess and Soph Blazkowicz to find your missing father, BJ, and kill every Nazi in Paris.

“Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the biggest and most open-ended Wolfenstein game in the series, and the first Wolfenstein game that can be played in online multiplayer co-op or single player with an AI companion.

“Get the Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition and receive the Buddy Pass, which lets you invite a friend to play the entire game alongside you, even if they don’t own the game! You’ll also receive the Cyborg Pack which comes with cosmetic skins for your Power Suit and weapons. Pre-order now and receive the Legacy Pack, featuring skins inspired by BJ Blazkowicz!”

So, what piece of Gamegrrl news is giving you relief from the heat this week? Let us know in the comments.