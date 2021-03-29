NBC's 'Debris' team has an 'INFLUX' of problems on their hands in this exclusive clip from new episode

As if Bryan and Finola didn’t have enough problems on their plate, it looks like they’ll be adding to the pile thanks to INFLUX’s latest Debris-related experiments.

When the NBC science-fiction series returns tonight, the Orbital duo (played by Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele) will discover that the terrorist cell has been up to no good with the alien tech that has since rained down to Earth. If anything, they’ve grown bolder.

As you can see in the exclusive clip below, INFLUX has managed to use the Debris to open up wormholes, costing a whole busload of civilian lives in the process. And if Finola and Bryan don’t find a way to stop them soon, it’s only going to get worse quickly.

Video of NBC’s Debris Team Has A Big Influx Problem [Exclusive] | SYFY WIRE

Of course, as they’re dealing with this, there’s also the matter of Finola’s big discovery last episode: that her father, George Jones, is alive, and that Bryan has known and has been keeping it from her. And it doesn’t look like he’s going to be sharing this bit of info with her anytime soon.

In fact, as series creator J.H. Wyman (Fringe) recently told fans at WonderCon, they will eventually see the pieces of the abandoned alien spaceship that have been the source of all the trouble-causing fragments that have landed on our planet, but it's not going to be anytime soon, as reverse-engineering the spacecraft is a parallel for Bryan and Finola's currently broken trust, while the CIA and MI6 agents continue to investigate cases for Orbital.

"It’s just gonna take time," teased Wyman. "Expect the unexpected. This is just the beginning, and things are going to change in ways that you won’t understand until you see them."

Catch new episodes of Debris on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with next-day streaming for all available episodes on Peacock.