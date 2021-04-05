A trail of grisly skeletons stumps the 'Debris' team in creepy sneak peek at new episode

Looks like the problems caused by the Debris are piling up. If everyone's favorite Orbital duo aren't dealing with the fallout of INFLUX's latest doings or trying to adapt to each new curveball, they're facing yet another development: possible teenage suspects who may be using these alien-in-origin fragments to kill the elderly.

The latest episode of the NBC sci-fi show — which returns tonight — sees Finola (Riann Steele) and Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) investigate this group of younger-than-usual killers as they try to track down both them and their mystery murder weapon. As you can see in the clip below, its effects are definitely out of this world — and more than a little electric.

Video of NBC&#039;s Debris Team Must Solve an Electric Mystery [EXCLUSIVE] | SYFY WIRE

Of course, that's not all that's on Bryan's plate as the CIA agent faces increasing pressure from his mentor Craig Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz), who wants him to get more answers out of his current partner. But if there's one thing that the MI6-trained Finola is good at, it's definitely not making things easy, especially now that she knows that Bryan is not above keeping secrets from her, especially about her previously-thought-to-be-dead dad.

Created by J.H. Wyman (Fringe), Debris is set in the near future where an abandoned alien spaceship has fragmented, causing the titular "debris" to rain down onto the planet and kick up all sorts of strange occurrences. This results in the formation of Orbital, a joint investigative department that sees the CIA and MI6 pair up and join forces as they work to investigate these often-dangerous happenings.

"I was always more interested in the human reaction to these things, and using those as a mirror to show what we are," Wyman tells SYFY WIRE. "The debris is like science. It can be used for good, or it can be used for bad. Who knows what it's going to bring? It's up to us, as human beings, to figure it out. I really wanted to tell stories that have the concept of identifiable human-condition stories — issues that people are going through now about loneliness and isolation, and that life is guided by the human connections that you make. We have to keep that hope alive. That's the crux of what I'm trying to do."

Catch new episodes of Debris on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with next-day streaming for all available episodes on Peacock.