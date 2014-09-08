NBC's Constantine series just added DC superhero The Spectre (well, kind of)

It looks like the team behind NBC’s upcoming Constantine series is wasting little time digging into the DC canon, and now they’re adding another supernatural comic hero to the mix.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting Irish actor Emmett Scanlan has signed on to play New Orleans homicide detective Jim Corrigan, aka the Spectre, to be introduced at some point in season one of the series. Judging by the timing, we’d think he’s most likely to show up around midseason, or possibly sooner if they throw him in via reshoots.

We'll apparently meet Detective Corrigan before he takes up the Spectre mantle, though that doesn't mean he won't be getting in on the action. According to the announcement, the character is a man who “is obsessed with justice, and who doesn’t let police procedure or red tape stop him from putting away the bad guys, even if the bad guys turn out to be inhuman.”

Scanlan is a relative unknown in the U.S., though he’s had roles in BBC shows like Atlantis, The Fall and In the Flesh. He also had a bit part as a riot guard in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, so he at least has a bit of experience in the comic-book realm. Though Constantine is obviously a whole different deal than Guardians.

Zoom In

As for the Spectre, he's a comic hero who has been around since the 1940s after being created by Jerry Siegel and Bernard Baily. He’s been through a few iterations, but the Spectre is essentially an avenging spirit, born after Detective Corrigan is killed and denied admittance to the afterlife. So he returns to the world of the living to take out some evil baddies.

Judging by the direction NBC is taking with Constantine, he should be a good fit for the series. He’s a supernatural hero with a ton of lore and should be a nice addition to John’s gang. After seeing the pilot, we’d think there’s definitely enough room for the Spectre to dole out some vengeance.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)