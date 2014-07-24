Latest Stories

Nebula finds her voice and we find Thanos's throne in the latest Guardians Featurette

Dany Roth
Jul 24, 2014

This video about Gamora gives us just as much about the baddies as it does about her. 

In just one week's time a lot of us will be standing in line for a midnight screening of Guardians of the Galaxy. But Marvel isn't content to leave fans' interest piqued; they want to take us over the edge into a near-lustful need to see their cosmic universe as soon and as much as possible.

And this latest featurette genuinely does exactly what it needs to do in order to drive us bonkers from the weeklong wait.

The nature of Gamora and Nebula's relationship takes center stage, and we are really glad, because it gives us a chance finally hear Karen Gillan's voice come out of that incredible makeup job. She's properly villainous, and that's pretty darn cool.

Plus, Thanos gets mentioned multiple times, and we even catch a glimpse of him from the back -- as he sits in his sweet throne.

Yup. Any time Aug. 1 wants to get here is fine by us.

(via Comic Book Movie)

