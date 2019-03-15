Latest Stories

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Neil deGrasse Tyson returning to StarTalk and Cosmos after sexual misconduct investigation

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 15, 2019

After an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Neil deGrasse Tyson, National Geographic and Fox have decided to keep the popular scientist as a host for StarTalk and Cosmos, SYFY WIRE has confirmed.

"The investigation is complete, and we are moving forward with both StarTalk and Cosmos," reads an official statement from NatGeo. "StarTalk will return to the air with the remaining 13 episodes in April on National Geographic, and both Fox and National Geographic are committed to finding an air date for Cosmos. There will be no further comment."

The second season of Cosmos, sub-titled Possible Worlds (itself a follow-up to 2014's Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey) was supposed to debut on Fox Sunday, March 3 before hitting NatGeo a day later. A similar premiere arrangement can probably be expected once a new date is chosen, however.

StarTalk 's fifth season was pulled in November after just three episodes when a number of women accused Tyson of sexual misconduct; a Bucknell professor and Tyson's former assistant were among his accusers. Tyson fired back with a lengthy Facebook post, where he welcomed an official investigation into the allegations.

"I’m the accused, so why believe anything I say? Why believe me at all?" he wrote. "That brings us back to the value of an independent investigation, which FOX/NatGeo (the networks on which Cosmos and StarTalk air) announced that they will conduct. I welcome this."

In early January, the network offered an update on that front, saying:

“In order to allow the investigation to occur unimpeded we chose to hold new episodes of StarTalk until it is complete. We expect that to happen in the next few weeks, at which time we’ll make a final decision.”

