Neil Gaiman: American Gods 'definitely not dead' despite cancellation

Just one day after the series was cancelled at Starz, American Gods author Neil Gaiman gave fans hope that the television adaptation of his beloved novel will still live again, like an old god still clinging to a cluster of fervent worshippers.

Tuesday night, 24 hours after the acclaimed but creatively tumultuous series was cancelled after three seasons on the cable network, Gaiman responded to a question on Twitter from a fan who wondered if Netfix, home of Gaiman's much-anticipated adaptation of his hit comics series Sandman, might prove to be a new home American Gods. Gaiman was optimistic, even if he didn't directly commit to Netflix being the show's next landing place.

“It’s definitely not dead. I’m grateful to the team at @Starz for the ‘American Gods’ journey so far,” Gaiman wrote. “Fremantle (who make AG) are committed to finishing the story that began in episode 1, and right now we’re all just waiting to see which way forward is best, and who it’ll be with.”

Gaiman also didn't provide any possible timeline for the show's resurrection, but even as news broke of American Gods' cancellation Monday night, there were reports that a wrap-up story, whether through a final season or a movie, was being discussed. If the series did return via a streaming service or alternative network, it would be the latest in a long line of beloved shows to make that leap. It's just a question of whether or not Fremantle Media can make that transition work before everyone involved has moved on to other projects.

SYFY WIRE has reached out to Fremantle for comment and will update this story if we receive a response.

American Gods arrived in 2017 to great fanfare as the long-awaited adaptation of Gaiman's most celebrated novel. Despite several major creative shifts behind the scenes and even accusations of racism from one of its biggest former stars, the series has enjoyed critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase. Its future is uncertain, but as the fan who prompted Gaiman's comments said, gods don't die unless they're truly forgotten.