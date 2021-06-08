Neil Gaiman shows off dreamy props, sets & concept art in behind-the-scenes peek at Netflix's The Sandman

Ever since it was revealed that The Sandman would finally be adapted as a Netflix series from co-writers Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer, fans everywhere have been waiting for a peek inside writer Neil Gaiman's dark world. Over the past few months we've heard casting news, received enthusiastic progress updates from Gaiman himself, and heard that the series is coming soon. Now, for the first time, we're getting a peek behind the curtain at the props, sets, and concept art from the people who are bringing The Sandman to life.

As part of Netflix's first ever Geeked Week event, the streamer released a new behind-the-scenes video today in which Gaiman, who serves as executive producer on the project and has been heavily involved in casting the series, gives viewers a peek at what the creative team behind The Sandman has been building.

While we don't get to see any characters in action yet, the video is still an immersive look at everything from concept art featuring imagery faithful to the original series to some of the most iconic props from the comic and beyond. There's even one set that anyone who's read Sandman #1 will probably recognize instantly. Check it out.

Video of The Sandman | Behind The Scenes Sneak Peek | Netflix

Based on the top-tier talent involved in making Sandman happen at Netflix, we'd expect something rather impressive, and it's still stunning to see just how closely the concept art and prop design hews to the original comic, even considering the somewhat updated look of everything. Seeing Dream's helmet, his ruby, and his pouch of dust, sometimes in Gaiman's own hands, is striking all on its own, even if we haven't seen actor Tom Sturridge embody Dream himself just yet. And of course, it's a thrill to witness how Gaiman himself seems to be overwhelmed when he enters the chamber where magician Roderick Burgess managed to capture and imprison Dream at the beginning of the series.

"Our art department, our set decorators, our production designers, they are wizards," Gaiman says in the video. "They are absolute magicians and to see what they've conjured here, it's like walking around inside your own dream."

We still don't have a release date for Sandman, or a clear indication of when we'll actually get a trailer for the series featuring the massive ensemble cast in action. With this video, though, at least we have a magical reminder that the series really is happening, at last, and it won't be long until we get to watch it unfold.