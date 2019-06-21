Neil Gaiman has a few things to say about that petition to cancel Good Omens at Netflix (not Amazon)

Let's call it divine intervention, Neil Gaiman-style.

Recently, the religious group known as The Return to Order started circulating a petition to get the series Good Omens canceled for what it considers to be blasphemous content.

The glaring problem with their petition, aside from wanting to cast a perfectly delightful show like Good Omens into the darkness, is that the group was petitioning this to Netflix. Of course, the six-episode limited series is exclusive to Amazon Prime's streaming platform.

Earlier this week, Good Omens showrunner Gaiman, who co-wrote the 1990 book the show is based on with the late Terry Pratchett, decided to weigh in on the matter. And, as one might expect, he's taking the whole thing in stride.

"I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get #GoodOmens cancelled. Says it all really," Gaiman wrote. He's not alone, either, with Netflix, Amazon, and the show itself all having fun with the whole ordeal.

The argument made by Return to Order was that Good Omens attempts to "make satanism appear normal, light and acceptable," and "destroys the barriers of horror that society still has for the devil." Unsurprisingly, they also took issue with God being voiced by a woman — in this case, actor Francis McDormand.

Quite the list of indictments for a show that, at its heart, is unapologetically optimistic.

Anyway, as of this writing, Return to Order's petition (which you can read here) has just north of 20,000 signatures. The group has also addressed their error, updating their website to clarify that "protests will be delivered to Amazon when the campaign is complete."

Good Omens stars Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale and David Tennant as the demon Crowley, who team up to stop the coming apocalypse. It premiered on Amazon Prime at the end of May (again, not on Netflix), and six episodes available to stream now. Which will likely remain that way for the foreseeable future.