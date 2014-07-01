Neil Gaiman's American Gods has found a TV home

In 2011, HBO announced that it was interested in producing a show based on Neil Gaiman's 2001 book, American Gods. And then ... nothing. No word, except that HBO was no longer involved (HBO president of programming Michael Lombardo later said that a script could not be agreed upon). But now, finally, after all this time, American Gods will see the light of day. And it will be brought to us by Starz.

Starz, which gave us the glorious Spartacus, will be developing the TV series, about an ex-con named Shadow. Shadow is released from prison when his wife dies in a "car crash." Then a stranger named Mr. Wednesday offers him a job -- a job to help recruit old gods in a war against the new American gods. It gets more strange and exciting from there.

The showrunners for American Gods are Michael Green (Smallville, Heroes) and Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, Pushing gone-but-never-forgotten Daisies). They're co-writing the first episode together, while Neil Gaiman will share in their executive producer role.

Neil Gaiman wrote in a Starz press release,

"When you create something like ‘American Gods,’ which attracts fans and obsessives and people who tattoo quotes from it on themselves or each other, and who all, tattooed or not, just care about it deeply, it's really important to pick your team carefully: you don't want to let the fans down, or the people who care and have been casting it online since the dawn of recorded history. What I love most about the team who I trust to take it out to the world, is that they are the same kind of fanatics that ’American Gods’ has attracted since the start. I haven't actually checked Bryan Fuller or Michael Green for quote tattoos, but I would not be surprised if they have them. "…I can't wait to see what they do to bring the story to the widest possible audience able to cope with it."

There's no word on whether the plot or the characters of the sequel, Anansi Boys, will work their way into the show. There's no word on the potential stars of the series. And there's also no announced premiere date.

Starz is also developing a TV series based on Outlander, a well-regarded fantasy romance series written by Diana Gabaldon.

Do you think Green, Fuller and Starz have what it takes to bring Neil Gaiman's vision to life? Sound off in the comments!