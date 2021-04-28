Demonic: Neill Blomkamp summons eerie first look, and we’re kind of creeped out

While some of us baked sourdough bread and spent too much time on TikTok, Neill Blomkamp — the director of District 9, Elysium, and Chappie — kept himself busy during the pandemic by secretly shooting a new horror-thriller movie, Demonic.

We didn't know too much about the movie before today, except that it stars Carly Pope (Elysium), Chris William Martin (Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem), and Michael Rogers (Supernatural), and is about a young woman who, according to the synopsis, "unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed.”

Today, however, IFC Midnight — the company distributing the film in the U.S. — has released some stills and a short behind-the-scenes clip by Blomkamp (in 8MM no less) that gives us a terrifying taste of the film.

Check out the video here:

Video of Neill Blomkamp’s Demonic – Behind-the-Scenes 8mm Footage

The shaky 8MM footage, which is set to eerie music, still doesn’t reveal too much. We start with a glimpse of a set, and see Blomkamp take a selfie shot before cutting to what looks like Nathalie Boltt (District 9, Riverdale) floating in the air. (This scene along with the still below of Boltt confirms that she’s in the film as well.)

The 52-second clip then spends time on a video drone taking flight before panning to a bunch of boxes and a trunk next to a van that contains a big cross, which makes one think this isn’t a “behind-the-scenes” shot but another set for the film. Things get a bit murky from there, but there is a clear shot of a knife before the clip cuts out.

We’ve also got two stills from the film, which are decidedly scary. The first, shown up top, finds Boltt lying down with a bunch of wires attached to her head, seemingly serene with her eyes closed.

The second image is not as sanguine, at least in one sense of the word. Here, we see Martin chained to a wall with a pentagram carved into his chest.

Credit: IFC Midnight

Things don’t look so great for Martin’s character! Why he’s chained to that wall, and why Boltt is levitating and taking naps with electrodes on her head remains to be seen, but based on the tone of the behind-the-scenes footage and the tenor of these images, it looks like Demonic will be a terrifying time.

Demonic will premiere in theaters on Aug. 20 and on demand and digital on Aug. 27.