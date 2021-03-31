Neill Blomkamp's secret new film revealed: 'Demonic' conjures plot, release plans

Remember when Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Chappie) shot a secret genre movie last year during the COVID-19 pandemic? Well, we finally know what the movie is called and what it's about. IFC Midnight, which has landed the U.S. distribution rights to the film, confirmed today that the official title is Demonic. Written and directed by Blomkamp, the horror-thriller follows a young woman who, according to the synopsis provided to press, "unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed."

Carly Pope (Elysium), Chris William Martin (Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem), and Michael Rogers (Supernatural) make up the central cast. Producers are Neill Blomkamp and Mike Blomkamp (of STABILITi Studios); and Stuart Ford and Linda McDonough (of AGC Studios). Miguel Palos Jr., Alastair Burlingham, Charlie Dombek, Viktor Muller, and Steven St. Arnaud serve as executive producers for AGC.

“Neil Blomkamp exploded onto the filmmaking scene with District 9 and has made his mark by creating films that challenge and subvert the genre," IFC Films President Arianna Bocco said in a statement. "It’s exciting to work together on this highly anticipated new vision, and be immersed in yet another world terrifyingly similar to our own."

“IFC Midnight is an ideal brand for Neill’s first foray into supernatural terror to be released theatrically and in other media and we’re very confident in the job that Arianna and her team are going to do," added Ford, AGC's CEO and chairman.

Blomkamp recently tweeted that he's currently writing a District 9 sequel with Sharlto Copley and Terri Tatchell. The director — who's mainly focused on shorts and video games over the last six years, is also working on Inferno, a sci-fi thriller set in the New Mexican desert. Taylor Kitsch is set to play a local cop who finds himself hunted by a deadly beast from beyond the stars.

IFC Midnight plans to release Demonic Friday, Aug. 20.