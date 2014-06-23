Latest Stories

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: Movies
Star Wars Daily: Galaxy's Edge reveals and Jar Jar Binks returns
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Daisy Ridley as Rey)
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 4/13/19: This is your fight
Detective Comics #1000 Jock Variant Cover
Tag: Comics
How Dark Knight Returns and Batman: Year One influenced and inspired Detective Comics #1000 and more
Episode IX Reaction
Tag: Movies
SYFY WIRE Reacts To Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer
replicator-ii.jpg

Nestle foods is trying to make a real-life, Star Trek-style food replicator

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jun 23, 2014

What better way to make sure we’re all perfectly healthy, be it on a starship or right here on Earth, than to create a machine that figures out exactly what we need, then let it make the food to fill it. Welcome to the future.

Nestlé Institute of Health Sciences (NIHS) has kicked off research and development on project “Iron Man,” which will investigate how essential nutrients affect the body, brain and gastrointestinal functions. They’ve already added 100 new scientists for the initiative. The goal? To develop a device to scan our nutrient needs, then design food around those needs, not unlike the replicators/previous models for food production featured in the various Star Trek series.

In an interview with Bloomberg, NIHS director Ed Baetge said these proposed foods would be more effective at treating vitamin and nutrient deficiency than the supplements we currently use. According to Baetge, the goal would be for these devices to pop up in kitchens across the world over the next few decades, eventually becoming as ubiquitous as all our other creature comforts:

“Out comes your food at the press of a button. If we do this right, it can be the next microwave in your kitchen.”

This is a fascinating concept, and the applications are positively endless. Not only could this thing be a huge boon to health right here at home — with people finally having the access and knowledge to consume the exact items needed for optimal health -- but, looking toward the future, you could pop one of these devices on a future Enterprise and keep your space explorers nice and healthy as they explore the stars.

But the big questions — can it make a good cup of Earl Grey tea? How’s the ice cream? Can I get a martini?

(Via The Verge, Bloomberg)

Tag: Science
Tag: Science
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Replicator
Tag: food

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: