WIRE Buzz: Sabrina Carpenter singing Alice in Wonderland; Monster Hunter set for 2020; more

Alice is going back down the rabbit hole for Netflix.

A new Alice in Wonderland adaptation is coming to the streamer, and this time the classic Lewis Carroll tale is getting the musical treatment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this take on the trippy trek through childhood flights of fancy stars actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter (Work It, Clouds), who will also produce.

The contemporary spin — set at a music fest called “Wonderland” — comes from writer Ross Evans, who has another musical in the works: Catch the Moon. While details on the rest of the plot are scarce, the movie will likely feel familiar to those that grew up with the oft-adapted tale...with just enough of a twist to feel different. Perhaps no smoking caterpillars, but maybe some stoners with caterpillar hats?

No word on when the film will begin production.

UPDATED 11:00 p.m. ET

Next, Sony's Monster Hunter movie won't be as delayed as fans thought.

A teaser dropped over the weekend that promised the film would be “only in theaters” in December, which went against its previous delay to Apr. 23, 2021. Now, according to Deadline, it looks like the Paul W.S. Anderson-helmed, Milla Jovovich-starring video game adaptation will actually drop Dec. 30 of this year, taking Escape Room 2's previous spot and sending the sequel to an undetermined date in 2021.

Featuring T.I., Tony Jaa, Ron Perlman, Meagan Good, and Diego Boneta bashing some Black Diablos in the near future, Monster Hunter fills at least a minor gap in what is looking like a mighty empty 2020 box office calendar.

Finally, American Psycho’s director is coming back to horror on a much smaller screen.

Mary Harron is helming the Quibi series The Expecting, which is all about a monstrous pregnancy. And “monster” isn’t used lightly here. The first trailer has plenty of terrifying medical and traditional horror.

Check it out:

Video of The Expecting | Official Trailer | Quibi

There’s something wrong inside that stomach. Very, very wrong. Lots of blood, lots of weirdness, and a terrible child on the way. Fans may have seen gender reveal parties, but what about species reveal parties?

The series stars AnnaSophia Robb, Rory Culkin, Mira Sorvino, Hannah Murray, and Michael Gaston. The Expecting hits Quibi Oct. 5, releasing an episode a day until its Oct. 12 finale.