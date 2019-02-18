Netflix axes final Marvel shows as The Punisher, Jessica Jones canceled

It’s a bleak day for fans of the Netflix Marvel shows. After Iron Fist, Daredevil, and Luke Cage were axed exactly one month ago, The Punisher and Jessica Jones have joined their canceled compatriots.

According to Deadline, The Punisher will not get a third season while Jessica Jones’ third season will run on Netflix, but continue no further. The Defenders are finally snuffed out.

“Marvel’s The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix,” Netflix said in a quote. “In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel’s Jessica Jones. We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards among many others."

"We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning.”

As this partnership comes to an end, as many predicted back when the first three shows were cancelled, the stage is now set for Marvel to move forward with its new streaming options.

Marvel Television bigwig Jeph Loeb already dropped a tease in his blog post response to the cancellations, writing that, "Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters... but you know Marvel better than that. As Matthew Murdock's Dad once said, 'The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it's how he gets back up.' To be continued...!"

Disney+ is quickly on its way while Hulu (partially owned by Disney) is becoming a bigger and bigger factor in the world of small-screen Marvel.

While Jessica Jones’ cancellation hits hard since the beloved show was one of the more successful, the show will reportedly end with a satisfying conclusion. Fans have sadly already seen the last of The Punisher, as the show’s now-final season debuted Jan. 18. Actor Jon Bernthal posted a joint thanks and eulogy for the show and character on Instagram. Take a look:

“To all who have served. All who know loss. All who love and understand Frank and his pain,” Bernthal writes. “It has been an honor to walk in his boots. I’m endlessly grateful to the comic fans and the men and women of the Armed Services and law enforcement community who Frank means so much to. Thank you to the USMC and all the wonderful soldiers who trained me. Go Hard. Be safe.”

Now that all the Marvel shows have met the same fate, Hulu’s prospective interest in reviving the series could be taken more seriously. Though there are contractual reasons why there will be a delay for fans anyways, and now career reasons why the creatives behind these shows will move on to other projects in the meantime, the potential still exists for their return - in some form, at least. Until then, Defenders fans will have to pour one out one last time when Jessica Jones ends later this year.