Netflix's Cowboy Bebop getting more adventures with spinoff comic series, prequel novel & making-of book

Earlier this week, fans everywhere swooned as Netflix dropped the first peek at its much-anticipated Cowboy Bebop live-action series, setting the stage for a fall debut that will introduce a new generation of fans to the beloved anime universe. Now, we know that when the series arrives later this year, it won't be alone. Get ready for even more Cowboy Bebop.

Titan Publishing, the company behind successful comic book expansions of franchises like Doctor Who and Blade Runner, announced Friday that it's partnered with Netflix for three new publishing projects tied to Cowboy Bebop's live-action debut in November, including a prequel novel, a tie-in comic book, and a making-of book that dives deep into the production of the show.

It begins this November, the same month the series is set to hit Netflix, with Cowboy Bebop: A Syndicate Story: Red Planet Requiem, a prequel novel that will provide a direct lead-in to the events of the show. Written by Cowboy Bebop staff writer Sean Cummings, Red Planet Requiem will tell an earlier tale revolving around Spike Spiegel and his former ally turned nemesis, Vicious.

Then, in December, Titan will kick off the comics phase of its Bebop publishing plan with Cowboy Bebop: The Comic Series, written by Dan Watters (Home Sick Pilots) with art by Lamar Mathurin. The first arc of series will follow the Bebop crew on an adventure set in 2171, as they pursue "an ex-gang member who holds a vest which gives the wearer unlimited luck."

In 2022, after fans have had a chance to absorb the first season of the Netflix show, Titan will drop Cowboy Bebop: Making the Netflix Series, an official companion book written by Jeff Bond and Gene Kozicki with a foreword by showrunner André Nemec, plus interviews with the cast, behind-the-scenes photos, and more.

Cowboy Bebop, starring John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, hits Netflix Nov. 19.