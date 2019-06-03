Latest Stories

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Bryce Dallas Howard teases Jurassic World 3; Batman visits troops; more
DnD Folklore monsters
Tag: Games
How Dungeons and Dragons imagines and customizes its unique monsters
Godzilla King of the Monsters
Tag: Movies
Godzilla director explains how he made the ultimate tribute to Toho monsters
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
Tag: Movies
First full trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark reveals the terrifying Jangly Man
Rocket Mantis Thor Avengers Infinity War
More info i
Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

Disney movies and shows may still make their way back to Netflix from Disney+

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Jun 3, 2019

With the launch of Disney+ and Apple TV+ only months away, the so-called "Streaming Wars" are entering a hot period. As every company launches its own service, the concept of streaming is stretched ever-thinner as audiences are forced to pick and choice which platforms they want/can afford and which platforms they can do without.

As the grandaddy of this phenomenon, Netflix stands to lose a lot, particularly from Disney, which will be taking all of its Star Wars, Marvel Studios, Pixar, and Indiana Jones movies over to Disney+, where they will reside forever...or so we first thought.

Per a new report from Bloomberg, the original licensing deal between Netflix and Disney stipulated that every Disney film released between January 2016 and December 2018 would return to Netflix in 2026. High-profile examples of these are Black Panther, Beauty and the Beast, Incredibles II, CocoAvengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Solo: A Star Wars Story

Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Credit: Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm

To complicate matters (at least for the House of Mouse), those properties must temporarily leave Disney+ when they return to Netflix in seven years. Similar conundrums face both NBCUniversal (owner of SYFY WIRE) and AT&T, Inc., the latter of which owns HBO and Warner Bros. 

"Netflix ... has some of their [as in the major networks'] most-popular shows locked up for years," reads the Bloomberg report.

In addition, popular series like The Walking Dead and Riverdale are locked in to stream on Netflix until they leave the air and even then, they'll remain on the platform for three-to-six years afterwards. Of course, when all of the major films and shows are gone for good, Netflix still doesn't need to start shaking in its boots, because of its safety net: original shows and movies, of which there were 1,000 more by the end of 2019. It also had a massive headstart when compared to all the other streaming services out there.

Fear the Walking Dead 501 - zombie

Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

"The loss of back titles will not kill Netflix or slow subscriber growth. It just forces them to make more original content," Michael Nathanson, an analyst at MoffettNathanson LLC told Bloomberg.

Disney+ goes live Tuesday, Nov. 12, although most of its originally films and shows probably won't arrive until 2020 or later. Apple TV+ arrives sometime in the fall.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: streaming
Tag: video streaming
Tag: netflix
Tag: Disney+
Tag: Disney
Tag: Marvel

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: