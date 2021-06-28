Netflix's 'Fear Street Part 1: 1994' takes us back to age of dial-up with sexy slasher tease ahead of trilogy debut

Try not to use the house phone while watching the teaser trailer for the first entry in Netflix's impending Fear Street trilogy. Why? Because Part 1 is set in 1994, the golden age of dial-up internet — when the fates of our phones and computers were inextricably linked. It's quite a nostalgia rush for us '90s kids to see someone using a bulky old computer to instant message with their friends.

Looking to be an emulation of the streamer's winning Stranger Things formula, Fear Street's debut installment follows a group of young people in a previous decade investigating a string of murders in their cursed hometown of Shadyside. The only difference between Shadyside and Hawkins is that the former gets to be R-rated (get ready for plenty of sex, cursing, rude hand gestures, and, of course, violence).

The films (all of which were helmed by director Leigh Janiak) also feature two Stranger Things alumni: Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink. Indeed, the murder of Hawke's Fear Street character at the hands of a skull mask-wearing killer kicks the plot into motion.

Check out the 1994 teaser (and its dynamic use of color) below:

Video of FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 | Official Trailer | Netflix

"Fear Street fans are in for a treat — and some major surprises," R.L. Stine (upon whose classic YA books the trilogy is based) said in a statement last month. "Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills — and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak's epic trilogy ... and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!"

Written by Phil Graziadei & Leigh Janiak, Part 1: 1994 stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Maya Hawke, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale, and Jeremy Ford.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 hacks and slashes its way onto Netflix this Friday, July 2. The next two installments — Part 2: 1978 and Part 3: 1666 — will premiere on the streamer Friday, July 9 and Friday, July 16, respectively.