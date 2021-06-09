'Stranger Things 4' brings fresh casting news, set visit to lead third day of Netflix's Geeked Week

The world of Hawkins, Indiana is once again expanding for the new season of Stranger Things. Netflix dropped some fresh casting news for the fourth installment of the massively popular throwback series during the third day of Geeked Week programming.

The show's illustrious creators, the Duffer Brothers, prefaced the casting announcements with a video message to the fans in which they apologized for the delay on Season 4, which paused production last March for a little over half a year due to safety and health concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast and crew didn't return to set until October of 2020.

Anyway, see below for the latest additions to the nostalgia-driven universe...

Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E) will play Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.

Myles Truitt (Queen Sugar) will play Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life...until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.

Regina Ting Chen (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) as Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students—especially those struggling the most.

Grace Van Dien (Charlie Says) as Chrissy, Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.

"Everyone here is working really, really hard on this show and we can't wait for you to see it," said the Duffers. The siblings didn't give up any premiere details, but the next batch of episodes are expected to arrive sometime next year. It'll be well worth the wait, especially since '80s horror Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street) is set to play another unhinged killer.

While Season 4 is still a ways down the road, fans won't have to wait that much longer for more Stranger Things content. On June 29, Netflix will release a prequel podcast and book — Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkins — all about Maya Hawke's breakout character from Season 3. Hawke actually stars in the podcast, which is going to be available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

In addition, Netflix teased Stranger partnerships with SMITE and Magic: The Gathering.

Watch the Day 3 programming below:

Video of Lucifer, Fear Street, Trese, &amp; More | GEEKED WEEK | Day 3 | Netflix

Today's livestream also included the second trailer for Netflix's Fear Street trilogy (releasing over a period of three weeks next month); a conversation with the cast of The School for Good and Evil (release is TBD); a blooper reel for Season 5B of Lucifer (now streaming); and a slew of sneak peeks for Black Summer Season 2 (June 17), Gunpowder Milkshake (July 14), and Trese (June 11).

Day 3 closed out with a virtual table read of Lucifer's pilot episode.

