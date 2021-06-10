Netflix: Zack Snyder's Norse mythology series sets cast at Geeked Week Day 4; anime line-up revealed

Back in the summer of 2019, it was confirmed that Zack Snyder's first-ever foray into the world of television would be a Netflix series inspired by Norse mythology. Now, almost two years later, we finally have details on the project, including a title — Twilight of the Gods — and an all-star voice cast. Snyder is a producer on the show, along with his wife, Deborah Snyder, and Jay Oliva (Trese).

"It's gonna be unlike anything you've seen ... because in animation, you can do anything you want, which is so fun for all of us as the creatives involved," Snyder said during the fourth and penultimate day of Netflix's Geeked Week campaign. "We can just go nuts and I think you're gonna love it."

Later on in the stream, Resident Evil veterans, Stephanie Panisello (Claire Redfield) and Nick Apostolides (Leon S. Kennedy), stopped by to discuss their work on the Infinite Darkness anime series, which premieres July 8. Apostolides remained pretty tight-lipped about specific story details for Infinite Darkness, but did sound off on the Resident Evil franchise turning 25 this year.

"What's cool about the Resident Evil franchise being 25-years-old is that in between games, they've always thrown in additional side games or CGI titles. Diving further into the canon, further explaining characters, looking at backstories. And so, this is more of that. This takes place between Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 6 ... We're gonna see some very familiar stuff, but we're also gonna see a lot of new stuff as well. I think a lot of people are gonna be happy."

As we reported in a separate story, the livestream also delivered the very first teaser trailer for Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe animated series. Serving as a direct follow-up to the original '80s-era cartoon, Revelation features the voice talents of Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Tony Todd, Sarah Michelle Geller, Alicia Silverstone, and Silent Bob's right-hand man, Jason Mewes.

Smith, who's been a He-Man fan since childhood, said that the show is among the Top 5 projects he's ever worked on. "What started as like, 'Oh, that'll be fun,' turned into one of the most satisfying and creative experiences of my life," he added. "So much so, that if they were like, 'You want to do Season 2?', I might be nervous about doing it because I don't think anything will ever be as satisfying to me as making Masters of the Universe: Revelation has been for these last two years."

Day 4 of Geeked Week was all about Netflix's upcoming slate of original animated shows and films, including The Loud House Movie, Godzilla: Singular Point, a Transformers/Beast Wars crossover, an anime inspired by David Ayer's Bright (still waiting on that sequel), and more. There was even a live musical performance by the Transformers-inspired group, Cybertronic Spree.

