All the genre TV and movies coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in August 2019

August is shaping up to be a month of super-geeky revivals on streaming, with franchises from the past few decades getting a new lease on life. There’s also plenty of genre movies and TV to round out the edges, too.

Netflix is leading the charge with originals, headlined by the buzzy revival of The Dark Crystal in the Age of Resistance miniseries. The next season of She-Ra and the Princess of Power is also dropping in August, along with animated film takes on Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim. Netflix is also dropping action-packed original film Wu Assassins.

Hulu is mostly beefing up its genre movie line-up, including a massive slate of Star Trek flicks, as well as a bunch of Final Destination movies. The horror anthology Into the Dark is setting up a new episode, and the latest animated dragon adventure How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World finds its way to streaming.

Amazon’s line-up is a bit light for genre fans, but it makes up for quantity with quality — including the service’s ambitious new fantasy series Carnival Row, which follows a world where fantastical creature are refugees among humans. There are also some fun genre movies, including 300 and The Fifth Element, in case you’re looking for some deep cuts.

Check out the full rundown below, then let us know what you’ll be streaming!

NETFLIX

HIGHLIGHTS

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 3): The popular revival of She-Ra is back with all-new episodes, sure to be loaded with girl power and a whole lot of action.

Video of Season 3 Trailer | SHE-RA AND THE PRINCESSES OF POWER

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: Netflix is taking a deep cut into genre history with this one, reviving the cult hit fantasy puppetry world of Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal with a new miniseries.

Video of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance | Comic-Con 2019 Sneak Peek | Netflix

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling: The old Nickelodeon animated series is back for the modern era with the original film Static Cling. The show was a staple of the NickToons era, and it’ll be interesting to see if there’s still a place in this world for Rocko and his pals.

Video of Rocko&#039;s Modern Life: Static Cling Trailer | Netflix

August 1

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jupiter Ascending

Panic Room

August 2

Ask the StoryBots (Season 3)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 3)

August 5

Enter the Anime Netflix Original

August 8

Wu Assassins Netflix Original

August 9

iZombie (Season 5)

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling Netflix Family

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Netflix Family

August 13

Knightfall (Season 2)

August 14

The 100 (Season 6)

August 15

Cannon Busters Netflix Anime

August 16

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus Netflix Family

Selfless

Super Monsters Back to School Netflix Family

August 17

The Punisher (2004)

August 23

HERO MASK: Part II Netflix Anime

August 27

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Season 7) Netflix Family

August 30

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Netflix Original

HULU

HIGHLIGHTS

Star Trek (Film Series): From The Motion Picture to Nemesis, Hulu is loading up a ton of Star Trek films. Sure, they’re not all winners, but it’s still a great opportunity to take a deep dive back into this universe while we wait for all those new CBS All Access shows and seasons.

Video of Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1/9) Movie CLIP - Kirk Takes Over (1979) HD

Into the Dark: School Spirit: We don’t know much about this one, but it seems to be a high-school-set take of terror. Perfect for the back-to-school vibes sure to be in the air.

Video of Into the Dark: School Spirit - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World: The presumably final installment in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise ended in thrilling, tear-jerking fashion, and now the story is available to stream on Hulu. If you missed it on the big screen, it’s well worth catching now.

Video of HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD | Official Trailer

August 1

Unikitty (Season 1B)

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day

Alien vs. Predator

Big Fish

Bulletproof Monk

The Fifth Element

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination

Hackers

Idiocracy

Jeepers Creepers 2

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium

My Bloody Valentine

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rosemary’s Baby

Seven

Shivers

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek IX: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Stargate

The Terminator

August 2

Into the Dark: School Spirit (Episode 11 Premiere) Hulu Original

August 6

Apollo: Mission to the Moon

Attack on Titan (Season 3A)

August 8

Apollo: Back to the Moon

August 23

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

August 28

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

AMAZON PRIME

HIGHLIGHTS

300: Long before “The Snyder Cut,” Zack Snyder was breaking ground with the comic adaptation 300. It’s still one of the most fun and wildly insane action flicks you can find. Fun drinking game: Drink every time you see abs. Just kidding, you’d die.

Video of This is Sparta! - 300 (1/5) Movie CLIP (2006) HD

Carnival Row: This ambitious fantasy series is based on an acclaimed Black List script, and adapted into a television series. The show is set in a Victorian-era world where magical creatures are refugees among humans. There’s immigration analogies, high drama, and a forbidden love story. And that’s just what you find in the trailer.

Video of Carnival Row - Official Teaser: Bury a Friend | Prime Video

The Fifth Element: It’s hard to believe it's been more than 20 years since The Fifth Element introduced us to a version of the future we’re still desperately waiting to see. Luc Besson’s epic sci-fi adventure is still one of the best flicks in the genre.

Video of Leeloo Escapes - The Fifth Element (2/8) Movie CLIP (1997) HD

August 2

300

August 9

Pete the Cat (Season 1 Part 2) Amazon Prime Original

August 23

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

August 30

Carnival Row (Season 1) Amazon Prime Original

August 31

Godzilla

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

I, Frankenstein

Jack Frost

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Sucker Punch

The Fifth Element

The Hills Have Eyes Part II

The Uninvited