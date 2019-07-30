All the genre TV and movies coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in August 2019

August is shaping up to be a month of super-geeky revivals on streaming, with franchises from the past few decades getting a new lease on life. There’s also plenty of genre movies and TV to round out the edges, too.
Netflix is leading the charge with originals, headlined by the buzzy revival of The Dark Crystal in the Age of Resistance miniseries. The next season of She-Ra and the Princess of Power is also dropping in August, along with animated film takes on Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim. Netflix is also dropping action-packed original film Wu Assassins.
Hulu is mostly beefing up its genre movie line-up, including a massive slate of Star Trek flicks, as well as a bunch of Final Destination movies. The horror anthology Into the Dark is setting up a new episode, and the latest animated dragon adventure How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World finds its way to streaming.
Amazon’s line-up is a bit light for genre fans, but it makes up for quantity with quality — including the service’s ambitious new fantasy series Carnival Row, which follows a world where fantastical creature are refugees among humans. There are also some fun genre movies, including 300 and The Fifth Element, in case you’re looking for some deep cuts.
Check out the full rundown below, then let us know what you’ll be streaming!
NETFLIX
HIGHLIGHTS
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 3): The popular revival of She-Ra is back with all-new episodes, sure to be loaded with girl power and a whole lot of action.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: Netflix is taking a deep cut into genre history with this one, reviving the cult hit fantasy puppetry world of Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal with a new miniseries.
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling: The old Nickelodeon animated series is back for the modern era with the original film Static Cling. The show was a staple of the NickToons era, and it’ll be interesting to see if there’s still a place in this world for Rocko and his pals.
August 1
Groundhog Day
Horns
Jupiter Ascending
Panic Room
August 2
Ask the StoryBots (Season 3)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 3)
August 5
Enter the Anime Netflix Original
August 8
Wu Assassins Netflix Original
August 9
iZombie (Season 5)
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling Netflix Family
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Netflix Family
August 13
Knightfall (Season 2)
August 14
The 100 (Season 6)
August 15
Cannon Busters Netflix Anime
August 16
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus Netflix Family
Selfless
Super Monsters Back to School Netflix Family
August 17
The Punisher (2004)
August 23
HERO MASK: Part II Netflix Anime
August 27
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Season 7) Netflix Family
August 30
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Netflix Original
HULU
HIGHLIGHTS
Star Trek (Film Series): From The Motion Picture to Nemesis, Hulu is loading up a ton of Star Trek films. Sure, they’re not all winners, but it’s still a great opportunity to take a deep dive back into this universe while we wait for all those new CBS All Access shows and seasons.
Into the Dark: School Spirit: We don’t know much about this one, but it seems to be a high-school-set take of terror. Perfect for the back-to-school vibes sure to be in the air.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World: The presumably final installment in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise ended in thrilling, tear-jerking fashion, and now the story is available to stream on Hulu. If you missed it on the big screen, it’s well worth catching now.
August 1
Unikitty (Season 1B)
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
Alien vs. Predator
Big Fish
Bulletproof Monk
The Fifth Element
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination
Hackers
Idiocracy
Jeepers Creepers 2
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium
My Bloody Valentine
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Seven
Shivers
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Stargate
The Terminator
August 2
Into the Dark: School Spirit (Episode 11 Premiere) Hulu Original
August 6
Apollo: Mission to the Moon
Attack on Titan (Season 3A)
August 8
Apollo: Back to the Moon
August 23
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
August 28
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
AMAZON PRIME
HIGHLIGHTS
300: Long before “The Snyder Cut,” Zack Snyder was breaking ground with the comic adaptation 300. It’s still one of the most fun and wildly insane action flicks you can find. Fun drinking game: Drink every time you see abs. Just kidding, you’d die.
Carnival Row: This ambitious fantasy series is based on an acclaimed Black List script, and adapted into a television series. The show is set in a Victorian-era world where magical creatures are refugees among humans. There’s immigration analogies, high drama, and a forbidden love story. And that’s just what you find in the trailer.
The Fifth Element: It’s hard to believe it's been more than 20 years since The Fifth Element introduced us to a version of the future we’re still desperately waiting to see. Luc Besson’s epic sci-fi adventure is still one of the best flicks in the genre.
August 2
300
August 9
Pete the Cat (Season 1 Part 2) Amazon Prime Original
August 23
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
August 30
Carnival Row (Season 1) Amazon Prime Original
August 31
Godzilla
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
I, Frankenstein
Jack Frost
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Sucker Punch
The Fifth Element
The Hills Have Eyes Part II
The Uninvited