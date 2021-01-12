Netflix mega-trailer teases 2021 movie slate with first footage from Army of the Dead, Fear Street, and more

Netflix teased outs its entire movie slate for the rest of the year with a mega-trailer Tuesday morning that debuted initial footage from Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, Ben Falcone's Thunder Force (a superhero comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer), and the streamer's adaptation of the Fear Street books by R.L. Stine. The plan is to debut a new feature every single week for the remainder of 2021. Plan your binges responsibly!

We also got our first look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as a pair of astronomers trying to warn the world of impending doom in Adam McKay's upcoming disaster comedy, Don't Look Up. The project, which marks DiCaprio's first-ever collaboration with Netflix, boasts an insane supporting cast of Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, and Chris Evans.

None of the 2021 films have fixed premiere dates just yet, although it has been confirmed that Army of the Dead (a zombie/heist/actioner) and Fear Street (all three movies were helmed by Leigh Janiak) will be arriving sometime this summer.

"The three Fear Street movies are all filmed. They were all ready to go," Stine told SYFY WIRE in late 2020. "They were supposed to be in movie theaters this [past] summer. They were trying [to do] 'binge movie watching,' where one would come out in June, July, and August. And there'd be a new Fear Street movie every month. But, of course, it didn't work out because there are no movie theaters. I think Netflix is a really good place for those films. They're gonna do their 'Summer of Fear' next year, so I'm looking forward to that."

Check out the mega-trailer below:

Video of Netflix 2021 Film Preview | Official Trailer

Here are more of the platform's confirmed genre releases for 2021 along with their official synopses:

Army of the Dead

Cast: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, Michael Cassidy

Synopsis: Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Fear Street

Cast: Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zuckerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Darrell Britt-Gibson, Fred Hechinger, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale

Synopsis: In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Adapted from​ R.L. Stine​'s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history.

Thunder Force

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Kevin Dunn, Melissa Leo, Jason Bateman

Synopsis: In a world where supervillains are commonplace, two estranged childhood best friends reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them powers to protect their city.

Don't Look Up

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. Additional cast includes ​Ariana, Kid Cudi, Melanie Lynskey, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley​.

Synopsis: Tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.

Red Notice

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds

Synopsis: An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world's most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI's top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there's no telling what will happen.

Stowaway

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson

Synopsis: On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway (Anderson) accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship's life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome, a medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Collette) and the ship's biologist (Kim).

Escape from Spiderhead

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio, Tess Haubrich

Synopsis: In the near future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs.

Outside the Wire (premiering Friday, Jan. 15)

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly, Pilou Asbæk

Synopsis: Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.

The Swarm

Cast: Suliane Brahim, Nathalie Boyer, Sofian Kh​ammes, Victor Bonnel, Raphael Romand, Marie Narbonne

Synopsis: Virginie lives on a farm with her children Laura (15) and Gaston (7) and raises locusts as a high-protein crop. Life is hard: money worries and practical problems are piling up, tensions with her kids and neighbors are running high. But everything changes when she discovers the locusts have a taste for blood.

No One Gets Out Alive

Cast: Cristina Rodlo, Marc Menchaca

Synopsis: Ambar is an immigrant in search of the American dream, but when she's forced to take a room in a boarding house, she finds herself in a nightmare she can't escape.

There's Someone Inside Your House

Cast: Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, William MacDonald, Andrew Dunbar, Markian Tarasuik

Synopsis: Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer's identity before they become victims themselves. There's Someone Inside Your House is based on Stephanie Perkins' New York Times best-selling novel of the same name and written for the screen by Henry Gayden (Shazam!), directed by Patrick Brice (Creep), and produced by James Wan's Atomic Monster (The Conjuring) and Shawn Levy's 21 Laps (Stranger Things).

Things Heard and Seen

Cast: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter, F. Murray Abraham

Synopsis: A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home's history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundange.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Cast: Ben Schwartz, Omar Benson Miller, Brandon Mychal Smith, Josh Brener, Kat Graham, Eric Bauza, Haley Joel Osment

Synopsis: In Nickelodeon's R​ise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie,​ the Ninja Turtles are faced with their greatest challenge yet when a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning. Leo is forced to rise and lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species...the Krang!

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Cast: Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O'Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin, Cheryl Hines

Synopsis: In Dreamworks' Trollhhunters: Rise of the Titans, ​Arcadia may look like an ordinary town, but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now the heroes from the hit series Trollhunters​, 3​ Below, ​and ​Wizards,​ team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

Awake

Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, Frances Fisher, Shamier Anderson, Finn Jones, Lucius Hoyos, Gil Bellows, Barry Pepper, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Synopsis: After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind's ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world. Only Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is, can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind.

A Winter's Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Synopsis: In this 30-minute special from Aardman, the world's favorite sheep stars in his very own winter's tale. Shaun's seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing. Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else's present? Prepare for a 'Santastic' adventure as everyone learns the true value of Christmas!

Blood Red Sky

Cast: Peri Baumeister, Kais Setti, Alexander Scheer, Dominic Purcell

Synopsis: A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. In order to protect her son she will have to reveal a dark secret, and unleash the inner monster she has fought to hide.

Finding Ohana

Cast: Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Linds​ay Watson, Owen Vaccaro, with Kelly Hu and, Branscombe Richmond, Ke Huy Quan, Brad Kalilimoku, Chris Parnell, Marc Evan Jackson, Ricky Garcia

Synopsis: A summer in rural Oahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends, and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

Nightbooks

Cast: Winslow Fegley, Lidya Jewett, Krysten Ritter

Synopsis: When Alex (Winslow Fegley), a boy obsessed with scary stories, is imprisoned by an evil young witch (Krysten Ritter) in her contemporary New York City apartment, he meets Yasmin (Lydia Jewett), who is also trapped there, and learns he must tell a new scary story every night in order to stay alive.

O2

Cast: Mélanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric, Malik Zidi

Synopsis: A young woman wakes up in a medical cryo unit. She doesn't remember who she is or how she ended up sequestered in a box no larger than a coffin. As she's running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare.

Wish Dragon

Cast: John Cho, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jimmy Wong, Constance Wu, Will Yun Lee,JimmyO'Yang,AaronYoo,BobbyLee,R​ onnieChieng

Synopsis: In Sony Pictures Animation's W​ish Dragon, ​Din, a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din's long-lost childhood friend, Lina. Their journey forces them to answer some of life's biggest questions – because when you can wish for anything, you have to decide what really matters.