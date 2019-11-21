Latest Stories

Oni Netflix
More info i
Credit: Netflix
WIRE Buzz: Netflix embraces Japanese folklore, Undone renewed for Season 2, more

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Nov 21, 2019

Netflix will be taking a deep dive into Japanese folklore with ONI, an original animated series from Tonko House, the animation studio behind The Dam Keeper, Moom, and Pig: The Dam Keeper Poems.

Created and showrun by Dice Tsutsumi, the show — according to its official description — takes place "in a world filled with the oddball gods and monsters of Japanese mythology [where] one of the creature's free-spirited daughters, Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Does she have what it takes to protect her peaceful village from the encroaching presence of the mysterious 'Oni' who threaten the gods?"

“Having spent my entire career in the American animation industry, part of me always wondered if there would ever be a place in the stories I tell for the other half of my identity, as a Japanese native," Tsutsumi, who has worked for Blue Sky and Pixar in the past, said in a statement. "This Tonko House collaboration with Netflix is perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to freely embrace my unique background to share with the rest of the world the wonderful stories I grew up with in Japan, particularly ones I believe are timely to the society we live in today."

Check out the first key art below:

Oni Netflix

Credit: Netflix

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Dice and the rest of the Tonko team on this incredibly sweet story of self-discovery rooted in Japanese folklore," added Aram Yacoubian, Netflix's Director of Original Animation. "We fell in love with Onari and the specific Japanese mythology built around her, and we’re confident that her very personal, relatable story of self-discovery will resonate with audiences around the world.”

To learn more about the upcoming project, click here.

 

Undone, Amazon's surreal drama series from the minds of Raphael Bob-Waksberg (creator of BoJack Horseman) and Kate Purdy (a producer and writer of BoJack), has been renewed for a second season, the streaming service announced today. 

"We are thrilled Amazon Studios is giving us the opportunity to keep exploring this world and these characters," Bob-Waksberg and Purdy said in a joint statement, "and we look forward to seeing where the story takes us next — but since time is a construct, in a way, we already made the second season and you have always been watching it all along!"

Undone

Credit: Amazon

Utilizing the unique animation style of rotoscoping, Undone stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel) as a young woman trying to solve the mystery of her father's death across space and time. Her dad is played by Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul).

 

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight about Knives Out, Chris Evans was asked if wrinkly Steve Rogers would be making an appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

"No, probably not," Evans said. "There was a million ways that whole tenure with Marvel could have gone wrong and it didn't. To stick the landing so well, it would be a shame to revisit unless there was something very unique that we felt we need to reveal. For now, it just feels like, 'Let's just be content with how well it ended.'"

Steve's MCU arc wrapped up at the end of Avengers: Endgame when he decided to stay in the past and have a life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) after returning the six Infinity Stones to their rightful places in time. Now old and content, Rogers passed on the Captain America shield/mantle to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

However, there is some talk of young Cap returning in the live-action Loki series, since it will follow the 2012 version of Loki who stole the Space Stone in Endgame. Nothing is confirmed at this time, though.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider arrives on Disney+ next fall.

