Ad Astra
Credit: Filmation
Netflix announces new animated He-Man series, separate from Kevin Smith's animated He-Man series

Josh Weiss
Dec 18, 2019

Extending its creative partnership with Mattel, Netflix has ordered a second animated He-Man series that is a totally separate project from the previously announced 2D anime Masters of the Universe: Revelation from Kevin Smith.

Co-produced by Mattel Television, the CG-animated He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is said to "reimagine the Masters of the Universe classic tale with all-new storylines and a fresh take on the iconic characters." Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Batman Beyond), and Rob David (Masters of the Universe: Revelation) are attached as executive producers.

Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic global franchises of all time, with a 30-year history and a passionate fan base," Fred Soulie, senior vice president of content distribution and business development at Mattel, said in a statement. "The entire team at Mattel is excited to introduce the world of He-Man to a new generation and, together with the talented team at Netflix, to reimagine the classic characters in a way that appeals to kids and families today, while also resonating with the fans who grew up with them.”

He-Man Netflix

Credit: Netflix/Mattel

Rob David developed the show for television. Bryan Q Miller (Arrow, SmallvilleSleepy Hollow) is serving as the program's story editor, while House of Cool and CGCG (Trollhunters) provide the animation. Jeff Matsuda (The BatmanTMNT) is credited as a producer as well.

Netflix is already home to She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, a show that centers on He-Man's sister, Adora. A live-action He-Man film starring Noah Centineo in the title role is also in the works with director Adam and Aaron Nee.

