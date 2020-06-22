Cobra Kai sweeps the leg of YouTube, waxes onto Netflix for Season 3

The martial arts rivalry between Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence isn't over, not by a long shot. Netflix announced today that it had picked up Cobra Kai for a third season after the Karate Kid sequel series parted ways with YouTube Premium.

"Making Cobra Kai has been a dream come true for us since day one. We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series, but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe," executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg said in a joint statement. "We are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do."

Heald is known for co-writing Hot Tub Time Machine, while Hurwitz and Schlossberg conceived of the iconic Harold & Kumar film franchise.

Set 30 years after the All Valley Karate Tournament in 1984, the show finds LaRusso as a successful businessman struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of late mentor Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). He once again finds himself squaring off with his original adversary as Lawrence, seeking redemption, opens up the old Cobra Kai dojo and trains up a new generation of students. Martin Kove also returns as Johnny's old sensei, John Kreese.

Video of Official Cobra Kai Trailer - The Karate Kid saga continues Cobra Kai on YouTube

"The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat," Brian Wright, VP of Original Series for Netflix, said. "The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can't wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world."

"We are so proud of Cobra Kai and are overwhelmed by the massive fan response to the series. Josh, Jon, Hayden, Ralph, William and the entire cast have done such a brilliant job with this sensational series and the huge audience reaction and sentiment for it is a testament to that," added Jeff Frost, president of Sony Picture Television. "We are very thankful to our partners at Netflix and couldn't be more elated that they have become the new home for this epic saga."

The first season holds a rare 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The second outing fell to 88 percent, for a total series average of 94 percent. James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, Susan Ekins, Macchio, and Zabka produce as well.