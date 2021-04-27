Sailor Moon: Netflix sets sail with trailer for latest two-part movie & announces June premiere date

Netflix announced today that more Sailor Moon will be heading to the streaming platform, specifically the two-part installment, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie. While the films released in Japan in early 2021, the rest of the world will finally be able to see them on Netflix starting June 3.

The theme of the upcoming movies is “Dreams,” and is based on the “Dream Arc” from the original manga series. The actual story takes place in Tokyo in April, where the city is celebrating the largest total solar eclipse of the century. As events unfold, the Sailor Guardians grow as young girls and as Guardians. There’s also a burgeoning love story between Chibi-Usa, a young woman from the 30th Century who travels back in time and becomes a Sailor Solider, and Helios, a priest of Elysion who guards the Golden Crystal.

You can get a glimpse of the anime movies in the teaser trailer here:

Video of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal the Movie | Announcement | Netflix Anime

“Like so many others around the world, I trace my love for anime back to watching Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon when I was a toddler — pictures of me in Usagi’s Bun Head have become a family treasure. It’s no surprise that these characters and tales about love and justice still touch the hearts of so many fans around the world,” Ema Hirayama, Manager, Content Acquisition, Netflix, said in a press release. “It’s a dream come true for all of us at Netflix to have Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie join our expansive anime slate and to share this incredible story with fans around the world.”

Sailor Moon was created by Naoko Takeuchi and started out in December 1991 as a story in the monthly manga anthology Nakayoshi. The stories of Sailor Moon and her Sailor Guardians fighting for love and justice earned it a strong fandom across the globe, spawning a hit ‘90s TV series and many other iterations of the franchise.

“We have long been hoping to bring Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie to people around the world since the initial release in Japan in January and February, 2021,” Fumio Osano, Editor In Chief of the Comic IP Development Team at publisher Kodansha said in a statement. “Today, we are excited to bring these movies to our fans through Netflix. Amidst these challenging times, it is our greatest pleasure for viewers to feel courage and hope by watching this story about love and justice.”

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Part 1 and Part 2 will stream on Netflix starting June 3, 2021.