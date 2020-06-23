Latest Stories

Over the Moon Netflix
Tag: Movies
Netflix blasts off with first trailer and voice cast for 'Over the Moon' animated musical
Doctor Aphra #19
Tag: Fangrrls
The queer excellence of Doctor Aphra
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Tag: Movies
Young Superman takes on Lobo in first trailer for new DC animated film 'Man of Tomorrow'
Boba Fett prototype
Tag: Movies
Star Wars' rocket-firing, ultra-rare Boba Fett figure listed for record-breaking $225,000
Tom Ellis Lucifer
More info i
Credit: Netflix
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Luck of the devil! Lucifer officially renewed for sixth (and final) season at Netflix

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Jun 23, 2020
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Lucifer
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Tom Ellis

Lucifer is officially coming back for a sixth and final season at Netflix, with Tom Ellis reprising his role as the suave Prince of Darkness, who helps the LAPD solve crimes. The devilish news was confirmed by the show's Twitter account Tuesday, which wrote: "The devil made us do it. #Lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. Like, FINAL final."

The tweet was accompanied by a short video of the hellish number 666 (the Mark of the beast) set against a fiery backdrop. Two of the sixes vanish into smoke, leaving just one six behind.

The series ran for three seasons on Fox before it was cancelled and scooped up by Netflix, which planned to cap off Lucifer's demonic exploits after Season 5 (debuting in August). News of a possible sixth season broke back in early February and was soon followed by a confirmation that Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson would return as showrunners. In March, Ellis entered into negotiations, but a contract dispute threatened to derail the deal until it was resolved in late May.

Lucifer is based on DC-Vertigo characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside, Scarlett Estevez, and Rachael Harris co-star. Executive producers include: Modrovich, Henderson, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Sheri Elwood, and KristieAnne Reed.

The first half of Season 5 premieres on Netflix Friday, August 21.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Lucifer
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Tom Ellis

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker