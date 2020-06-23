Luck of the devil! Lucifer officially renewed for sixth (and final) season at Netflix

Lucifer is officially coming back for a sixth and final season at Netflix, with Tom Ellis reprising his role as the suave Prince of Darkness, who helps the LAPD solve crimes. The devilish news was confirmed by the show's Twitter account Tuesday, which wrote: "The devil made us do it. #Lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. Like, FINAL final."

The tweet was accompanied by a short video of the hellish number 666 (the Mark of the beast) set against a fiery backdrop. Two of the sixes vanish into smoke, leaving just one six behind.

The series ran for three seasons on Fox before it was cancelled and scooped up by Netflix, which planned to cap off Lucifer's demonic exploits after Season 5 (debuting in August). News of a possible sixth season broke back in early February and was soon followed by a confirmation that Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson would return as showrunners. In March, Ellis entered into negotiations, but a contract dispute threatened to derail the deal until it was resolved in late May.

Lucifer is based on DC-Vertigo characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside, Scarlett Estevez, and Rachael Harris co-star. Executive producers include: Modrovich, Henderson, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Sheri Elwood, and KristieAnne Reed.

The first half of Season 5 premieres on Netflix Friday, August 21.