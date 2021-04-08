Netflix webs streaming rights for Sony's 2022 slate with Spider-Man flicks, Uncharted & more

After a year that brought on a lot of changes to the movie industry — and to movie theaters themselves — there are a few more changes on the horizon as Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) have signed a multi-year exclusive first pay window licensing deal in the United States, that will grant the international streaming giant the first pay window rights to stream Sony Pictures titles when their theatrical and home entertainment runs close.

Under this deal, Netflix will able to stream all of the titles on SPE's 2022 film slate, including the Jared Leto-starring Morbius, the Tom Holland-led Uncharted, and even the sequel to the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It will also give them rights to all future Jumanji sequels, and access to all future Spider-Man films, as Sony still holds the film rights to the character, as well as several others within the larger universe.

That said, neither Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home will be included as they're both still set to be released in 2021. However, future movies in both franchises will be covered going forward.

This new agreement builds on a pre-existing deal Netflix had signed with Sony Pictures Animation back in 2014, while also giving Netflix access to a wider library of films. Not only will the streaming company be able to choose which titles it wants to license the rights to from Sony and Columbia Pictures' wider film catalogue, but Netflix will also get a first look at any movies Sony Motion Pictures Group will be producing either directly for streaming or for eventual streaming, should they decide to license it later. Netflix has also committed to financing a number of those titles.

"At Sony Pictures, we produce some of the biggest blockbusters and the most creative, original films in the industry," said Keith Le Goy, Sony's president of worldwide distribution. "This exciting agreement further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audiences and deliver the very best in entertainment."

Added Netflix film head Scott Stuber, “This not only allows us to bring their impressive slate of beloved film franchises and new IP to Netflix in the U.S., but it also establishes a new source of first-run films for Netflix movie lovers worldwide.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage crashes into theaters on Friday, Sep. 17, while Spider-Man: No Way Home swings in on Friday, Dec. 17.