Toss a coin and/or show no mercy! Netflix says The Witcher & Cobra Kai coming back in late 2021

New seasons of old shows are finally coming! During an investor video today (via Deadline), Netflix announced that The Witcher, Cobra Kai, and the stalker drama You will air on the streaming platform in the fourth quarter of this year.

The release of these seasons was delayed — like everything else — because of COVID-19. The next season of Cobra Kai, for example, initially went into production just days before the shut down, and their production with it.

“What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we’d hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and COVID delays,” Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in the video presented as part of Netflix's first-quarter earnings report. “We think we’ll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year, certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher, and You, and Cobra Kai.”

The Witcher, which stars Henry Cavill as the grumbling Geralt, just wrapped up production earlier this month even though filming also began in February 2020. Production had picked up again in August, but was then shut down again for a briefer time because several people on set tested positive for COVID-19.

Sarandos also shared that two of its major features will also drop in late 2021. The first is Red Notice, a comedy thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. The second is Escape from Spiderhead, a sci-fi adaptation of the short story by George Saunders that stars Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett.

In a letter to shareholders (via Variety), Netflix revealed the streaming giant is planning on spending a whopping $17 billion on content in 2021, notably higher than the $11.8 billion it spent in 2020, and $13.9 billion in 2019 before the pandemic took hold.