Netflix's TUDUM event chimes out the star power for huge slate of new movies & shows

Our heads are still spinning from everything Netflix showed off during Saturday’s big TUDUM fan event, the streamer’s first-ever blowout information dump for all the movies and shows heading to the platform in the not-too-distant future.

Like Geeked Week but way, way more intense, TUDUM chimed out in celebration of its namesake startup tone by highlighting one big new tease after another: We got trailers for Stranger Things 4, Neil Gaiman’s long-awaited live-action adaptation of The Sandman, the high-stakes All Valley Karate Tournament coming to Cobra Kai IV, The Witcher’s new season (with news of a Season 3 on the way) and much, much more.

But believe it or not, those were only some of the big Netflix reveals to land amid an event that kept the future hits coming. We can’t let the weekend pass without touching on everything else heading to the red-letter streamer this fall and beyond, so let’s get down to business with a quick recap.

Red Notice

Video of RED NOTICE | TUDUM Exclusive Clip | Netflix RED NOTICE | TUDUM Exclusive Clip | Netflix on YouTube

Picking up the chase for planet's most wanted art thief, Red Notice is anchored by a star trio of big-screen names you might’ve heard of (even if they hadn’t all graduated at some point from the Fast & Furious franchise). Heading to Netflix in November, the feature film is set to put a comedic spin on James Bond-style spy capers…if, that is, this squad doesn’t end up breaking every valuable museum-piece MacGuffin in sight before the credits roll.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot end up in an I-found-it-first standoff in the new Red Notice trailer, which squares off the trio for some melee-battle madness that only ends when Gadot breaks out a well-timed pair of handcuffs (but hey, that's what Reynolds gets for telling her "You look awful!"). By clip’s end, the Wonder Woman star is the last one standing…but we somehow suspect that’s not really the end of the story.

Red Notice debuts at Netflix on Nov. 12.

Don’t Look Up

Video of Don’t Look Up | Exclusive Clip: “Sit Tight and Assess” | Netflix Don’t Look Up | Exclusive Clip: “Sit Tight and Assess” | Netflix on YouTube

Netflix has assembled a ridiculously stacked cast for Don’t Look Up, beaming like a meteor this December to the small screen after launching in theaters two weeks beforehand. On top of a first-look teaser that debuted earlier this month, the dark sci-fi comedy from director Adam McKay showed up at TUDUM with even more glimpses of its wild apocalyptic setup, which puts some of Hollywood’s biggest names at the mercy of a comet that’s heading straight toward Earth.

Everything about Don’t Look Up just screams big-budget blockbuster, and the cast is there to answer the bell as the planet’s darkest days lie ahead. Featuring (take a deep breath) Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley; with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep, Don’t Look Up lands at Netflix on Dec. 24, after a limited theatrical release that kicks off on Dec. 10.

Super Crooks

Video of Super Crooks | Official Teaser | Netflix Super Crooks | Official Teaser | Netflix on YouTube

In a new anime adaptation based on the 2012 Supercrooks miniseries comic from writer Mark Millar and artist Leinil Francis Yu, small-time crook Johnny Bolt loads out the ultimate crew for that one final caper (but isn’t that what they always say?)

Coming to Netflix with a newly-tweaked two-word title, Super Crooks is a “super-powered heist story about eight super-villains,” teases Netflix, “jam-packed with action and told in 13x 30-minute episodes lushly produced by Bones” — the same animation studio behind My Hero Academia.

Super Crooks premieres at Netflix on Nov. 25.

Arcane

Video of Arcane | Official Trailer | Netflix Arcane | Official Trailer | Netflix on YouTube

League of Legends is one of the biggest games going in the world of eSports, and publisher/developer Riot Games is teaming with Netflix to spin off an original LoL anime story with Arcane, set to debut this fall as a trio of “acts” which themselves each contain three episodes.

“Based on the world behind League of Legends, Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun,” teases Netflix. “Known across Runeterra as the ‘city of progress,’ many of the most brilliant minds call these cities home. But the creation of hextech, a way for any person to control magical energy, threatens that balance.”

Arcane’s three acts will arrive in quick succession, timed to coincide with a larger global celebration of League of Legends that’ll already have all eyes from the gaming world dialed in. “While Arcane holds the backstories of League of Legends champions, the series is designed to stand on its own as a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling,” Netflix promises.

Watch for the first batch of anime stories based on League of Legends come to life when Arcane debuts at Netflix beginning Nov. 6, followed by the second act on Nov. 13, with the third and final installment arriving on Nov. 20.

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy made a quick open-and-shut appearance at TUDUM, teasing the comics-based series’ upcoming third season with some fun, candid fan Q&A moments from the cast (though sadly, with no live action trailer or release date in sight).

Elliot Page and the rest of the team showed up to deliver some fun candid fan shout-outs while answering a few burning behind-the-scenes questions. Dishing on everything from their favorite karaoke tunes to that epic final scene from Season 2, it’s all meant to tide us over until Season 3 — which hasn’t yet been given a release date — arrives at Netflix.

The Old Guard 2

The Old Guard ended with things wide open for a hugely expected sequel, and star Charlize Theron did a quick fly-by during TUDUM’s female-focused film action panel to tease more news to come at some future point on development of The Old Guard 2. For now, that means no new footage or release date info, giving latecomers to the comics-based first film plenty of time to see why superheroes want to go into hiding in the dystopian first movie, which is available to stream at Netflix now.

Enola Holmes 2

Like The Old Guard 2, Netflix’s upcoming followup to Enola Holmes didn’t arrive at TUDUM with any concrete details or preview footage to show. But the small-screen paring of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill was super-easy to get behind for the first film, and Netflix did at least reveal that the duo will meet a familiar face — in the form of Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) when Enola Holmes 2 does sleuth its way onto the platform. For now, only members of the extended Sherlock Holmes family have a clue as to the sequel’s premiere date — so stay tuned.

Click here to watch the full TUDUM livestream